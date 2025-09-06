Insecurity: Sokoto Residents Confront Bandits, Kill 15, Rescue Kidnapped Victims

Residents of Shagari and Bimasa in Shagari, Tureta Local Government Areas of Sokoto State have bravely confronted bandits, rescuing kidnapped relatives and reportedly killing 15 of the attackers.

According to local sources, villagers tracked the bandits into the forest, engaged them in a fierce battle, and claimed to have killed several bandits.

The villagers also rescued kidnapped victims and recovered rustled animals.

In Bimasa, the villagers reportedly killed some bandits and recovered stolen livestock. One captured bandit was brought back to the village.

Community leaders praised the residents’ actions, calling on authorities to strengthen community security due to fears of reprisal attacks.

The Chairman of Tureta Local Government, Aliyu Tureta, confirmed the incident, stating that six bandits were reportedly killed and several cattle and people were rescued.

Shagari Local Government Area has experienced heightened insecurity, with reports of bandit attacks on villages, resulting in killings, abductions, and displacement.

Hundreds of residents have protested, demanding government action to address the crisis. In response to the insecurity, youths in Shagari LGA have threatened to take up arms in self-defence if the government fails to provide adequate security.

They’ve also called for the deployment of security personnel to restore peace. The Sokoto State Government has acknowledged the protests and promised to restore peace.

However, residents remain skeptical about the effectiveness of these efforts. Governor Ahmed Aliyu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to eliminating banditry in the state and has provided support to security agencies to combat insecurity.