Insecurity: Sokoto Raises The Alarm Over Emergence Of New Criminal Group

The Sokoto State Government has expressed concern over the emergence of another criminal group known as Lakurawas in the state.

State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, made this known while receiving participants of course 33 of the National Defence College, Abuja who are on study tour in the state A statement issued on Monday by Garba Mohammed, Director of Press Deputy Governor’s office, described members of the group as faith-based idealists.

He said an assessment carried out indicated that the group possessed sophisticated weapons and their criminal activities were observed in about five local governments’ areas in the state.

According to him, that sad development was happening at the time when the state was being faced by banditry activities. The deputy governor however said as the threat was expanding; the security authorities were working assiduously to address the emerging threat.

