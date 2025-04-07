Insecurity: Sokoto Govt Warns Residents Against Frustrating Efforts

Share

The Sokoto State Government has cautioned residents against making sensational statements that could undermine ongoing efforts to address insecurity in the State.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, Ahmed Usman (Retired), issued the warning in a statement released on Sunday.

The warning followed a recent comment attributed to Basharu Altine Giyawa, who allegedly attempted to portray the government as failing in its responsibility to provide security.

According to Usman, such remarks are capable of discouraging public appreciation for the strides made by both the government and security agencies in tackling insecurity.

“As the Governor always emphasizes, security is a collective responsibility. The government alone cannot achieve lasting peace without the cooperation and support of citizens,” the statement said.

He urged residents to refrain from politicizing or sensationalizing security matters and instead support ongoing efforts to resolve the challenges.

“The government will not tolerate any attempt by individuals or groups to frustrate or distract it from its security mission,” he added.

The statement highlighted recent government-backed joint operations with security agencies, especially in the eastern part of the state, which led to the destruction of bandit hideouts, the neutralization of several bandits, and the rescue of numerous kidnapped victims.

It also noted the government’s consistent financial and logistical support to security agencies, including the reinstatement of monthly allowances previously halted by the past administration.

Since assuming office, Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration has donated hundreds of patrol vehicles and motorcycles to bolster security operations.

Other proactive measures include establishing platforms for regular dialogue between security operatives, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders.

The outcomes of these meetings, according to the government, have led to a significant reduction in attacks across the state.

Ironically, Giyawa, who now criticizes the government, is the same individual who, in February, presented an award of excellence to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on behalf of the Movement for Social Justice in Nigeria.

During the award ceremony at the Government House in Sokoto, Giyawa acknowledged the government’s effective interventions and their positive impact on security in the State.

