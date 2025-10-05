Insecurity: Sokoto Govt Seeks Law To Penalize Bandit Informants

The Sokoto State Government is set to present a bill to the State House of Assembly seeking the enactment of a law to penalize terrorist informants and their collaborators, as part of renewed efforts to tackle banditry and insecurity in the state.

Governor Dr. Ahmed Aliyu disclosed this during a condolence visit to families of victims of recent bandit attacks in Isah and Sabon Birni local government areas.

The governor described informants as being worse than the bandits themselves, noting that their activities have enabled criminals to operate with ease.

“It’s a betrayal of the highest order,” he said. “These informants are not just aiding bandits; they’re also putting their own communities at risk. We will not tolerate this kind of treachery in Sokoto State.”

Governor Aliyu stressed that his administration has adopted new strategies to curb banditry, with a zero-tolerance policy for individuals aiding criminal gangs.

“We are determined to fish out these dastardly informants and their accomplices by all means. No informant will be spared under this new approach,” he declared.

He urged residents to report individuals suspected of living beyond their means to security agencies for proper investigation. The governor also called on Islamic clerics to use Friday sermons and daily prayers to sensitize their followers on the dangers of banditry and its collaboration.

While commending the efforts of the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS, and Civil Defence in the fight against insecurity, he praised members of the State Community Guard Corps and the Forest Guard for their dedication to protecting their communities.

As part of government support to affected families, the state government donated ₦130 million and 340 bags of rice to the families of 65 victims killed in the Isah Local Government Area.

The chairmen of Isah and Sabon Birni LGAs thanked the governor for the assistance and lauded his administration’s proactive measures to safeguard lives and property.

They pledged continued support for the state government’s initiatives to combat insecurity.