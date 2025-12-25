Insecurity: Sokoto Govt Introduces New Initiatives To Curb Banditry

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, has announced that his administration is introducing new initiatives aimed at curbing banditry in the state.

The governor made this known on Wednesday while declaring open the 17th Regular State Executive Council meeting held in Sokoto.

He said the new measures would complement ongoing efforts being undertaken by the state government in collaboration with security agencies, which he noted have already begun to yield positive results.

Governor Aliyu expressed optimism that the new strategy would significantly strengthen intelligence gathering, describing it as a critical factor in checkmating the activities of bandits across the state.

He noted that since assuming office, his administration has consistently supported security agencies in combating banditry across the 13 local government areas affected by the menace.

According to him, the state government has provided logistics and other necessary support to enhance the operational capacity of security agencies in their fight against criminal elements.

The governor also stressed the need for residents of the state to continue supporting government efforts and cooperating with security agencies to make Sokoto safer.

“As a government, we are ready to do all it takes to ensure that banditry becomes history in Sokoto State. However, for us to achieve this goal, we need the support of all and sundry,” he said.

Governor Aliyu commended members of the State Executive Council for their unwavering support and contributions, which he said have led to the successes recorded by his administration so far, and urged them to sustain the momentum.

He also thanked the people of Sokoto State for their continued support and prayers, assuring them of more dividends of democracy across the state.

The governor further congratulated the newly appointed Head of the Civil Service, Abdulkadir Ahmed Mohamed, and the Senior Special Assistant on Cabinet Matters, Bande Rika, urging them to make meaningful contributions towards the successful implementation of his administration’s 9-Point Smart Innovative Agenda.

The 17th Regular State Executive Council meeting marked the final council session for the year 2025.