Insecurity: Sokoto Govt Clarifies Viral Video On Tidibale Community’s Displacement

The Sokoto State Government has issued a clarification regarding a viral video circulating on social media, which allegedly shows residents of Tidibale village forced to flee their homes due to bandit attacks.

The government explained the situation to set the record straight and provide accurate information to the public.

In a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, the state government categorically clarified that the individuals seen in the video are indeed residents of Tidibale village in Isa Local Government Area.

However, the statement noted that the residents were not chased away by bandits. Rather, they were temporarily conveyed to the Isa Local Government headquarters by council authorities following a rumour that bandits were planning an attack on the community.

According to the statement, upon receiving the information—which understandably created tension and anxiety among residents—the councillor representing the ward, Hon. Dayyabu Sani, promptly reported the matter to the Chairman of Isa Local Government Area, Alhaji Sherifu Kamarawa.

Consequently, the chairman directed that the villagers be temporarily relocated to the local government headquarters as a precautionary measure.

The affected residents have since returned safely to their ancestral homes in Tidibale village, while security agencies have intensified patrols in the area to forestall any possible breach of peace by criminal elements.

In furtherance of efforts to guarantee the safety of lives and property in Tidibale village and surrounding communities, the Sokoto State Government has approved the establishment of a Forward Operations Base (FOB) in the area to complement existing security formations in Isa Local Government Area.

The Sokoto State Government reassured residents of the state, particularly those in security-challenged areas, of its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property at all times.

The government stated that it will continue to work closely with conventional security agencies, the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, and vigilante groups to safeguard rural communities across the state.

It also warned against the politicisation of security issues and urged citizens to cooperate fully with government and security agencies in the fight against banditry, including exposing informants residing within their communities.

Furthermore, members of the public were strongly advised to desist from spreading rumours, particularly on security-related matters, due to their sensitive nature and the panic they often generate.