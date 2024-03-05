Insecurity, Smuggling Cause Of Food Scarcity In Nigeria – Kyari

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari on Tuesday disclosed that the smuggling of food out of Nigeria to neighbouring countries and the insecurity created by bandits as well as the farmers/herders crisis was responsible for the food shortage being experienced in the country.

The minister stated this in his presentation before the House of Representatives at the sectoral debate on agriculture and food security.

He also stressed the negative impact of factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, flooding activities, as well as the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank on food production by agriculturalists.

He said, “We have seen smuggling of foodstuffs to other neighbouring countries. This has affected the availability of food items in the country”.

Kyari, however, informed that the Ministry of Agriculture has put in place some policies to ensure the availability and affordability of food provisions noting that though Nigerians were currently facing tough times, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had begun to tackle the problem by declaring a state of emergency on agriculture months ago.

The minister revealed that the president has also directed the mitigation of the hardship of Nigerians and the Ministry has in response carved out long-term, mid-term, as well as short-term solutions such as the launching of the dry season farming to make farming an all-year activity.

The Ministry he stated has also engaged continental and international partners to financially support farmers. He also stated that soya and grain cultivation has also been boosted nationwide to meet the existing demand and deficiencies.

He also stated that the ministry has received approval from President Tinubu to distribute grains to Nigerians from the national storage as a short-term solution.

He stressed the need for agriculture to be practised as a business venture, which will ensure food sustenance as well as abundance for all. He pleaded with Honorable members with the resources to invest in agriculture and make it a truly prosperous sector.

Kyari also called for the technological mechanisation of agricultural practices to ensure the optimization of output. He also stressed the importance of the protection of livestock nationally in a manner that satisfies all parties.

In his presentation, the Comptroller General of Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, said the Nigeria Customs Service has commenced the sale of seized food items to vulnerable Nigerians to address hunger across the country.

He disclosed that President Tinubu has directed that food items produced in Nigeria and seized at the Nigerian land borders be sold directly to vulnerable Nigerians to ease the challenge of hunger in the country.

He said, “Mr President has directed that we sell directly to needy Nigerians food items produced locally but which were seized. This is one of the ways to address hunger and food scarcity we are facing. We have started this in Lagos.

“Also, the president has also directed that imported food items seized by the Nigeria Customs Service should be sold back to the local markets for resale to Nigerians”.

Earlier in his remarks, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu who presided over the sectoral debate said given the pressing issue of enhancing food security and agricultural productivity within Nigeria, “We must acknowledge the growing concern surrounding food insecurity despite the vast agricultural resources at our disposal, including over 80 million arable hectares, although only 34 million arable hectares are actively being cultivated”.

He lamented “This is not the future we envision for our nation. We must act decisively to address these challenges and ensure food security for all Nigerians. Let us now delve deeper into the specific issues and explore potential solutions.

“It is imperative to draw insights from successful comparator countries to inform our strategies and initiatives here in Nigeria. Among the low- and middle-income countries within our comparator group, South Africa, Paraguay, and Ukraine have notably implemented policies that have led to substantial agricultural growth and productivity improvements over the past two decades”.