Insecurity: Six Killed In Lakurawa Bandits’ Attack On Baidi Village, Sokoto

No fewer than six people were killed on Wednesday night when suspected Lakurawa bandits attacked Baidi village, located about one kilometre from the headquarters of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers stormed the village late at night, firing sporadically and targeting residents before fleeing the area.

The Tangaza axis, covering Binji, Gudu, and Illela local government areas in Sokoto State, as well as parts of Kebbi State has for years been affected by repeated attacks attributed to the cross-border Lakurawa terror group.

Officials of the Tangaza Local Government Council confirmed the incident and urged residents to remain calm, assuring them that security agencies have been mobilised to restore peace and stability in the area.

A resident of the community attributed the attacks on Baidi and neighbouring Sanyinna villages to the communities’ refusal to comply with directives allegedly issued by the bandits.

“This is not the first time they have attacked our village, killed people, and fled,” the resident said.

It was recalled that the Lakurawa bandits had previously killed the village head of Sanyinna, heightening fear and insecurity in the area.

Residents are now calling for reinforcement of security personnel to address the persistent security challenges confronting the communities.

Funeral prayers have since been conducted for the victims, who were laid to rest according to Islamic rites.