Insecurity: Shipping lines feast on Nigerian-bound cargoes

About 70 per cent of cargoes coming to West Africa from Europe, Asia and United States are coming to Nigeria because of its huge market for foreign goods. The remaining 30 per cent are shared by other countries in the region. Also, shipping lines rely on the Red Sea route to trade with ports in West Africa. However, since the emergence of insecurity in the Red Sea route, more than 4.5 million containers of 20 Feet Equivalent Units (TEUs) laden with over $80 billion worth of cargoes have been diverted following attacks on vessels. This has pushed up shipping charges.

Issues

According to freight consultancy firm, MDS Transmodal, the change in the shipping route has affected $225 billion in trade as freight rates from Asia alone have increased by over 50 per cent. For instance, surcharges ranging from $700 to $1,500 per TEU container were introduced by major liners, CMA CGM, Hapak Lloyd, Maersk Line, Mediterranean shipping Company (MSC), CMA-CGM, Evergreen and Orient Overseas Container Line.

Nigerian ports

So far, dry and reefer cargoes leaving Lagos ports to Middle East Gulf and Indian sub-continent have attracted between $200 and $500 per Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEU) from CMA CGM line till further notice. Besides, Maersk Line has also imposed $4,000 charges as Container Protect Essential (CPE) and N43,000 as Documentation Destination Fee (DDF) on cargoes coming to Lagos ports and other West African ports. It noted that the rates were also subjected to other applicable surcharges, including local charges and contingency charges. Currently, Hapag Lloyd, Maersk Line, Mediterranean shipping Company (MSC), CMACGM, Evergreen and Orient Overseas Container Line are no longer using the Red Sea route to Nigerian and other West African ports because of insecurity. Since January 1, 2024, Japanese shipping company, Ocean Network Express (ONE), has introduced “Emergency PSS” of $500 for all container types on Asia-Europe trade, while the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) announced a “Contingency Adjustment Charge” (CAC) of $1,000 per 20-foot container and $1,500 for a 40-foot container from January 1 2024. Also, Maersk Line is not left out with the imposition of $150 Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) per twenty equivalent unit (TEU) container and $300 per forty equivalent unit (FEU) container heading to Nigeria from China, Japan, Taiwan and other Asian countries. The Nigeria PSS, which became effective on January 8, 2024, also applies to containers originating from Brunei, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, South Korea, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and East Timor. It was revealed that the surcharge on Nigeria-bound cargo was part of an array of Maersk’s new peak season surcharges that would apply to various countries. However, the surcharge from Vietnam to Nigeria (and other West African countries) will be effective on January 18, while the surcharge from Taiwan to Nigeria (and other West African countries) will be effective on February 2 2024.

Justification

It said: “In order to keep providing you with our global services, Maersk is introducing the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) as per the below table with the effective date as on 8th Jan 2024 for FEA (Excl. Vietnam, Taiwan) to West Africa, for Vietnam to West Africa on 18th Jan 2024 & for Taiwan to West Africa on 2nd Feb 2024.”

Old charges

Before the introduction of the delay and diversion surcharges, some of the arbitrary charges paid in the past were the bunker adjustment, currency adjustment, war risk, extra risk insurance surcharge, freight rates surcharge and port operations recovery surcharge. Others are Basic Service Rate Additional (BSRA), Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF), Currency Adjustment Factor (CAF) IMO, ISPS or SEC – security charges, Terminal Handling Charge (THC), Full Container Load shipments, Heavy Weight Charge (HWC), Overweight Surcharge (OWS) Port Congestion Surcharge, Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) and Winter Surcharge (WS). Also, figures released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) revealed that container traffic at Lagos Port Complex, Tincan Island, Delta, Onne, Rivers and Calabar stood at 822,868 annually as it takes N7.5 million to clear and transport a 20-foot container laden with cargo valued N41.11 million ($100,000) imported into Nigeria from China.

2023 charges

It would be recalled that in June 2023, CMA CGM also imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods being imported to Lagos, Tincan Can Island ports and other ports in West Africa. The rates attracted an additional EUR200 or $230 on 20 feet containers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean. Also, 40 feet containers from the same destinations would attract EUR250 or $285. Similarly, dangerous goods from Adriatic and Greece cost an additional £170 and £210 for 20feet and 40feet, respectively. Also, all the dangerous goods shipped into West Africa from the Black Sea, North Africa will attract €200 and €450 for 20ft and 40ft containers respectively. The shipping line stressed that tariffs for goods from East Mediterranean to all West African ports cost an extra $300 and $450 for 20 feet and 40 feet containers respectively. According to the shipping line, the charge on “dangerous goods additional” was paid in addition to the ocean freight.

Last line

Government should assist shippers to halt arbitrary surcharges in Nigeria. This will reduces the cost of consumer goods being imported into the country.