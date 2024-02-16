Insecurity: Shekarau Urges Tinubu To Implement 2014 Confab Report

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano State has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to put some of the 2014 National Conference Report’s recommendations on community policing and restructuring into use.

Shekarau made the plea on Thursday while speaking on the Channels Television’s Politics Today program.

According to the former Education Minister, “I have gone through that document. It was during (Goodluck) Jonathan’s government. He personally handed it over publicly at Eagle Square to former President (Muhammadu) Buhari and nothing was done about it.

“I’ll advise President Tinubu to dust it up. Maybe set up a small committee to review it and see things that are doable. Most of these things that we are talking about are there.”

The former minister promoted reform that “allows the bottom-up structure of government” and state police. The public should appropriately participate in some way.

Shekarau added that Nigeria requires community-owned community police, with the government serving as the coordinator.