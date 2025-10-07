Insecurity: SGF Convenes Council Of State, Police Council Meeting

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume, has extended an invitation to members of the Council of State and Police Council to a hybrid strategic meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa. According to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Dr. Emanso Okop Umobong, the meeting aims to discuss matters of national importance and key issues affecting national security and policing. Members are requested to participate either physically or virtually.

This high-level meeting underscored President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to addressing pressing national issues and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.