Insecurity: Seven Persons Killed, Others Injured, Abducted In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the death of seven people following unknown gunmen attacks in two communities in the state.

Local sources said the attacks happened between Friday and Saturday and the victims died as a result of the yet-to-be-identified gunmen that attacked their communities.

According to the source, the bandits attacked Kojiyo and Gwamatse communities in Goronyo and Wurno Local Government Areas of the state.

Goronyo and Wurno local government areas were located in Sokoto East Senatorial Zone and were among the worst areas witnessing the insurgent attacks in the state.

Meanwhile, a resident of the area who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said the incident happened on Saturday evening.

He however confirmed that apart from the killings of the five residents, many people were also abducted in the unfortunate attack.

“They attacked the village on Saturday evening where they killed five residents of the area instantly.

“They also abducted many people in the village whom as of now, we have not ascertained the numbers of persons abducted ” ,the sources confirmed.

The Sokoto State Command of the Nigerian Police Force Spoke Person ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed that at least three people were killed in the attack of Wurno with one person injured.

Rufa’i, however, could not confirm the attack in Kojiwo ward, in Goronyo local government area where five people were allegedly killed and many abducted by unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The police spoke person said he would get back once he got the confirmation of the said attack from above.