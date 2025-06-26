Insecurity: Send Executive Bill On State Police To NASS – Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has urged President Bola Tinubu to transmit an executive bill to the National Assembly for the establishment of state police, as a decisive measure to address the worsening insecurity across Nigeria.

The group made the call after a meeting held at the residence of its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, where it expressed deep concern over the growing insecurity despite ongoing efforts by both federal and state governments.

Reading the communiqué after the meeting chaired by Oba Olu Falae, Afenifere’s spokesperson, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said the group welcomed current security interventions but insisted more needs to be done to safeguard lives and property.

“Afenifere takes note of various efforts by governments to combat the rising insecurity in the country. While the security agencies are trying, a lot more needs to be done to achieve the desired outcomes,” Ajayi stated.

The group maintained that insecurity cannot be defeated through armed intervention alone but requires firm policy action rooted in truth, justice, and inclusiveness.

“Afenifere is recommending that state police be established without further delay. In this regard, we call on President Bola Tinubu to forward an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Constitution to allow for the creation of state police, in line with his public acknowledgment that state police is now a necessity.”

The group further urged the Federal Government to procure and deploy modern security technologies, including drones, CCTV cameras, and trackers, to strengthen surveillance and intelligence gathering.

It also emphasized the need to address the problem of internal collaborators who are aiding criminals, noting that some security personnel, political officeholders, and community members have been complicit in the country’s security breaches.

On the issue of farmer-herder clashes, Afenifere called for immediate enforcement of anti-open grazing laws already enacted by some states and backed the Federal Government’s directive for the establishment of ranches.

“The enforcement of anti-open grazing laws must be prioritized. This, alongside the establishment of ranches, will help put a stop to the recurring clashes.”

Reiterating its long-standing position, Afenifere again called for urgent restructuring of the country, stressing that it remains the most viable solution to Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges.

“We strongly believe that the time for restructuring is now. We urge the Presidency to send a bill to the National Assembly to initiate the process immediately,” the group concluded.