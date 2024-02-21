Insecurity: Senate’s confidence vote despite worsening situation

The Senate on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, summoned security chiefs to an interactive session, to comprehensively discuss and possibly fashion out solutions to the rising cases of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, armed robbery, killings and other criminal activities across the country. The service chiefs summoned include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt; General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla. Also invited to appear for the security meeting were heads of other security agencies in the country.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, while making the announcement, directed the service chiefs to appear before the senators the following week, assuring that the Senate would thereafter, discuss the outcome and resolutions of the meeting with President Bola Tinubu, to ensure a lasting solution to the security challenges facing the country. The apex legislative Assembly passed the resolution to summon the security chiefs following a motion unanimously sponsored by the senators to the effect, and presented by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) on behalf of his colleagues. It is pertinent to note that the January 30 invitation was not the first time the Senate under the leadership of Akpabio would be summoning the security chiefs since the 10th Senate was inaugurated on June 13, 2023. The Red Chamber had during its special session on Saturday, December 30, 2023, summoned the service chiefs, sequel to a motion by Senator Diket Plang (APC, Plateau Central), drawing the attention of the lawmakers to the killings and destruction of property, when armed men invaded communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State on the Christmas Eve. Following the last invitation, the Senate eventually scheduled to hold an interface with the nation’s custodians of security last week, being February 13. The meeting that started around 12:30pm and ended at 9.pm, had some ministers in attendance, After about nine hours meeting with the heads of nation’s military and security agencies, the Upper Chamber passed a vote of confidence in the security chiefs, while commending President Bola Tinubu for the efforts being made to secure the country from armed terrorists and other criminal elements. The heads of the security agencies in attendance were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ogalla; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar; Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and the Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar. The meeting also had in attendance the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawale; Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Geidam; Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Ibrahim; Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the Minister of Finance, who is also the coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

At the end of the marathon interactive session, Akpabio read the resolutions of the senators, disclosing that the Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had been mandated to ensure the unification of all the means of identification being issued by government agencies in Nigeria. However, briefing journalists after the session, Senate spokesperson, Adeyemi Adaramodu, noted that the Senate is impressed with the determination and focus of the security chiefs and urged them to do more to ensure security of lives in the country. According to him, the security chiefs and the National Security Adviser (NSA) answered questions bordering on security issues, stating that the Senate commended President Tinubu for his efforts to protect lives and property, just as the lawmakers also commended the service chiefs and urged them to follow all the suggestions and revelations, and to apply them for their operations in future. His words: “We commended the security chiefs and particularly pointed out that the Interior minister should use a unified system of identification. That will be a better thing for Nigerians. For the security chiefs, we assure you of not just the support of Senate but the National Assembly. We pass vote of confidence in the service chiefs. “We listened to the military and other security chiefs and we related with them. They allayed our fears and answer our questions satisfactorily. When we asked questions from Interior minister on how to apprehend criminals through standardisation of identities of Nigerians, we got assurances regarding border patrols and we insisted that they must be manned seriously. “The Finance minister assured us that funds will be released expeditiously to service chiefs. We got that pledge. We even suggested inviting the Minister of Justice, so that we can get speedy trials of criminals with what we heard today. We got assurances that Nigerians will heave a sigh of relief.” Adaramodu further told journalists that the Senate was impressed with the briefing by the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies, noting that it was agreed that adequate funds be released to them to purchase modern equipment to fight terrorism and other internal security breaches. He said that the issue of state police was not discussed because the lawmakers were particularly interested in finding immediate solutions to the current worrisome security situation in the country.

“Yes, we passed vote of confidence. We are impressed with what they have been doing so far. Look at how they handled the situation in Bwari, the criminals have been apprehended. Look at what they are doing in Ekiti and Plateau also. The problem is that the attacks happened sporadically. That’s why we asked them where we can come in. The Minister of Finance has assured us of adequate funding,” he said. Meanwhile, Akpabio had prior to the meeting said that in addition to the service chiefs, the Upper Chamber decided to invite some ministers supervising the finances of the security agencies such as the Minister of Finance and coordinating Minister of the Economy. He said: “We can talk security, but we need money also to procure equipment and to do a lot of things. So, their presence here will give us a lot of insights into how funding will be handled to ensure the security of lives and property. “Basically, the Senate decided to take this option for us to have this interaction because of the various petitions that we have received from our constituents. As part of our oversight function, we decided to do this through the Committee of the Whole. “We need to hear directly from you and then brief the people, if there is any cause for alarm and if there is no cause for alarm we will also know. If there is anything you want the National Assembly or the Senate to do, we will do, working closely with our partners in the House of Representatives.”