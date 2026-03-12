Insecurity: Senate Urges FG To Establish Military Base In Benue’s Kwande Communities

The Senate on Thursday urged the Federal Government to establish a military base in Kwande, Benue State, to strengthen security and enable displaced residents to return safely.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance raised by Senator Emmanuel Udende (Benue North-East) over escalating attacks by armed assailants across Kwande communities.

Presenting his motion, Udende said recent coordinated assaults in Kwande Local Government Area left more than 20 residents dead and forced many families to flee. The attackers targeted villages and local markets, causing widespread destruction, displacement, and fear among residents struggling to rebuild their communities.

The Senator recalled that on February 5, 2026, assailants invaded a settlement in the area, killing several residents, injuring others, and destroying homes and property. He noted that nearly 50 people were reportedly killed during the February attacks, while several residents remain missing.

Udende said that while victims were still mourning, another wave of deadly attacks occurred across parts of Kwande in March 2026, worsening the humanitarian crisis. According to him, on March 10, gunmen invaded communities again, killing about eleven people and spreading panic among already traumatised residents. Another attack on March 5 in the Bachor community resulted in additional deaths and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

“Several bodies recovered from the attacks remain unidentified, while about 25 persons are still missing,” Udende said. He also warned that intimidation and arrests of local vigilantes by security operatives could undermine cooperation between community volunteers and official security agencies.

Udende added that poor road networks, weak communication infrastructure, and absence of permanent security formations have continued to hinder rapid response to distress calls. “Improved security presence and communication facilities will significantly enhance response time and protect lives in these vulnerable rural communities,” he stated.

Seconding the motion, Senator Osita Izunaso warned that the security crisis in Benue had become a national emergency requiring urgent government intervention. “It is unacceptable that a senator could be attacked even while worshipping in church,” Izunaso said, describing the proposed military base as a proactive step toward preventing further attacks and safeguarding lives ahead of upcoming political activities.

Senator Ahmed Lawan also contributed, noting that recurring discussions on attacks and kidnappings showed Nigeria must rethink its overall security strategy. “Our armed forces are not magicians. They cannot defeat these criminals without adequate weapons, logistics, and timely release of operational resources,” Lawan said. He urged the National Assembly and government agencies to ensure security forces receive sufficient funding, equipment, and operational support to protect citizens.

The Senate observed a one-minute silence in honour of victims killed in attacks across Abande, Awu, Asinuba, Awapacho, and other affected communities. Lawmakers also urged security agencies to intensify surveillance, coordinated patrols, and operations across the troubled communities to prevent further attacks.

The Senate further called on the Federal Government to establish a military base at the Ikyurav-Ya-Ukusu axis to ensure a sustained security presence. The lawmakers said the measure would enable displaced residents from affected communities in Kwande Local Government to return to their ancestral homes.

Additionally, the Senate urged telecommunications companies to install communication masts in affected areas to enable residents to make timely distress calls during emergencies. Lawmakers also asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials and humanitarian assistance to affected families across Kwande and other affected Benue local government areas.