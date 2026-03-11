Insecurity: Senate Urges Armed Forces To Intensify Intelligence Gathering

…Mourns fallen soldiers at Kukawa attack

The Senate, on Wednesday, urged the Nigerian armed forces to intensify intelligence gathering, surveillance operations, and logistics support to strengthen ongoing efforts aimed at ending insurgency in the country.

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly also commended troops of Operation Hadin Kai for their resilience and commitment to safeguarding communities across Nigeria’s troubled North-east region.

Moreover, the apex legislative Assembly observed a minute of silence in honour of soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice while defending the country from insurgent attacks at Kakawa in Borno, expressing grave concern over the deadly assault on a Nigerian Army formation.

The Senate took these decisions following a motion moved by Mohammed Monguno (APC Borno North) during a plenary session at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Senator Monguno, while moving the motion, said that the terrorists launched the coordinated attack in the early hours of March 9, targeting troops stationed in the Kukawa local government area.

According to Monguno, the attackers advanced from several directions, engaging soldiers in a prolonged battle that lasted nearly 24 hours, but the troops resisted bravely.

Monguno lamented the death of Lt. Col. Umar Farouq, describing him as a key figure who restored stability to Kukawa after insurgents once ransacked the town. “Lt.Col. Farouk played a pivotal role in facilitating the return of displaced residents,” he said.

The politician also disclosed that several military vehicles were destroyed and weapons looted during the assault, describing the attack as part of renewed insurgent offensives.

He said the attack came despite ongoing counter-insurgency operations under Operation Hadin Kai aimed at dismantling extremist networks in the Northeast.

Monguno further disclosed that another community, Doro in Kukawa Local Government Area, was attacked by insurgents on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one soldier.

“Even this morning, as I came to present this motion, I received reports of another attack,” the senator said.

The lawmaker, however, commended the courage and sacrifice of officers and soldiers defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and protecting communities from insurgent violence.

“We salute their bravery, determination, and zeal. Their efforts have helped reclaim territories once firmly controlled by Boko Haram insurgents,” Monguno noted.

Seconding the motion, Senator Shehu Lawal (APC Borno Central) said that the renewed resurgence of insurgency in Borno had reached an alarming rate, adding that something needed to be done urgently.

“I also want to commend the military for not abdicating its responsibility. They stood firm to fight this insurgency with a view to allowing our people to sleep with their two eyes closed,” Lawal said.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks, commended Senator Monguno for his support to the Army in the North-east, just as he noted that President Tinubu was doing his best to deal with the problem of insecurity in the country.