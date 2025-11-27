The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday resolved to review firearms laws to permit responsible citizens to own guns amid the growing killings and kidnappings in some parts of the country.

The decision of the Senate followed consideration and adoption of a motion titled: “Urgent need to address escalating insecurity in Kwara, Kebbi and Niger States.”

Leading the debate, Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Lola Ashiru (APC, Kwara South), who sponsored the motion, drew the attention of the House to the recent attacks on schools, worship centres, and rural communities.

Ashiru stated that the November 18 attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, where two worshippers were killed and 38 others abducted.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the worshippers were released on Sunday, November 23, two weeks after their abduction.

Reacting to the escalating issues of insecurity, senators urged immediate action to stop the rising wave of banditry, kidnapping and violent crimes.

They warned that mass school abductions and persistent raids have forced closures of schools, including 47 unity schools, disrupting the education of thousands of children.

The lawmakers commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for cancelling foreign trips to coordinate security responses, which led to the release of 38 abductees in Kwara and the 24 Kebbi schoolgirls.

The Senate also called on communities in the affected states and across Nigeria to remain vigilant, united and supportive of security agencies while resisting internal collaborators who undermine national safety. According to the senators, the firearm laws should reflect current security challenges, similar to over 175 countries where responsible citizens are permitted to legally own guns.