Insecurity: Senate Summons Security Chiefs, Others

Worried by the worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria, the Senate, yesterday, again summoned the security chiefs and heads of paramilitary agencies for explanations and the way forward. The Senate also called on various security agencies, both the military and para- military, to improve their inter-operational synergy and coordination to effectively tackle the various types of insecurity plaguing the country.

The apex legislative Assembly however, commended the security agencies for the ongoing efforts made in fighting all forms of insecurity in the country. The Upper Chamber made resolutions follow- ing the consideration and adoption of a motion, titled: “The improvement of coordination and synergy between Nigeria security forces and agencies to help strengthen and win the fight against insecurity in the nation”, sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (APC Katsina Central).

Presenting the motion, Senator Yar’Adua, noted that the contemporary security landscape in Nigeria posed unprecedented challenges that outstripped the protective capabilities of any security agency alone. “Therefore, the fight against insurgencies and other novel security crises requires the collaboration of all the relevant security agencies and the ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs of the Federal Government,” he said.

The lawmaker went further: “Nigeria has various security agencies aside from the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force. These include the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other authorised Civilian Task Forces.

“Additionally, Nigeria has other key security services that oversee both internal and external threats; the Department of State Services (DSS); the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).” Senator Yar’Adua added that Nigeria faced numerous simultaneous security crises, including Boko Haram in the North East, the activities of gunmen in the South East and the South South, and other forms of criminality like armed robbery, herdsmen/farmers clashes and cross border crimes.

In its further resolutions, the Red Chamber also urged the security agencies to “develop a National Security Policy document outlining the framework for an improved and streamlined synergy and coordination between the various security agencies as well as embark on joint training to enhance their capabilities and effectiveness in dealing with all forms of security challenges bedevilling our dear nation.”

Recall that the Senate had on October 5, summoned the military and other security agencies over the rising security challenges in the country. It also asked the security agencies to conduct special operations to dislodge the bandits in the North-West and other parts of Nigeria with similar experiences.