Insecurity: Senate Passes Vote Of Confidence In Service Chiefs

…Proposes compulsory registration of Nigerians

After nine hours of interface with the Service Chiefs and heads of Security agencies, the Senate on Tuesday, passed a vote of confidence in them for stepping up the game of frontally tackling the menace of criminality and general insecurity in the country.

This was as the apex legislative Assembly, resolved to urge the Federal Government to make citizenship registration, compulsory for all Nigerians.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, read the vote of confidence passed in the security chiefs after the long hours of interface, held in closed doors

While reading the resolution of the Chamber, Akpabio said that the Senate took the decision after listening to submissions made by the various security chiefs on the latest onslaughts against criminal elements in the country.

“After listening to the security chiefs, the Senate is convinced that serious measures are already being carried out against criminals in the country by the various security agencies.

“Such actions are indeed, yielding results with the arrest of many of the criminal non-state actors within the last few days, which would surely bring about, a secure and safe country for us all.

“Senate is particularly impressed with the arrest of about 90% of those who perpetrated heinous crimes across the country in recent time.

“We however urged the various security agencies, to do more by enduring synergy in their operations for total security of lives and property in the country.

“On our part as legislators, will shall collaborate more with the executive arm of government towards putting the menace behind us,” he said.

In addition to the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Director General of NIA, Ministers of Finance, Wale Edun, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam and Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji – Ojo, were also in attendance for the interface.

Briefing journalists after the end of the session, the Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, noted that one of the other key resolutions taken by the Senate is to urge the Federal Government to make citizenship registration in Nigeria, compulsory towards knowing and identifying, who is who at all time.

“Standardization and Certification is very necessary and compulsory in the country now,” he said.

