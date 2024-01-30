Insecurity: Senate Meets Service Chiefs Next Week

…Adjourns For By-election Campaigns

The Senate on Tuesday invited the heads of security agencies in the country for an interactive session next week, on how to effectively tackle the menacing insecurity across the country.

According to an earlier summon to the security chiefs before the lawmakers went on Christmas and New Year recess on December 30, 2023, the Service chiefs are expected to brief the lawmakers on their efforts to stamp out banditry, kidnapping and all manner of terrorist activities, and areas they need support.

The Senate invited the security chiefs for next week since the lawmakers have adjourned for one week in order to effectively participate in the by-election campaigns. The elections will hold on Saturday.

Reading a motion on the spate of insecurity in Nigeria sponsored by the 109 Senators and presented by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate noted with sadness the rising spate of killings, kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities in the country.

Part of the motion reads: “Senate further notes the recent killings in Agata local government area of Benue State, which led to the loss of lives, including security personnel and wanting the destruction of properties as well as the brutal killings of eleven residents of Logo local government area of Benue State.

“Senate equally notes the various kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory where victims have been killed after collecting ransom.

“Senate is also aware of several cases of kidnappings all over the country where huge ransom had been paid and several of the victims still got killed.

“Senate is also aware that the recent killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State and the abduction of primary school pupils in Ekiti had further aggravated the level of insecurity in the country.

“Senate notes the unfortunate bomb explosion at Bodija in Ibadan Oyo State where no less than five lives were lost and several residential houses, schools, hotels, and religious centres were destroyed.

“The Senate equally notes the killing of several residents of Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi communities in Plateau State,” Bamidele said, praying that the lawmakers should invoke its earlier resolution and invite the security chiefs.

“That the Senate do invoke its earlier resolutions to invite the security chiefs for an interactive session with the Senate with a view to resolving the insecurity that is plaguing the country,” Bamidele said before the prayers were approved by the lawmakers who also observed a minute silence in honour of the departed.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, while speaking on the motion, said that after the interactive session with the security chiefs, which he scheduled for next week, they would also have a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on the outcome of the meeting.

“After our interaction with the service chiefs which should be next week, we would also fix a time to discuss the outcome with Mr President. We have a responsibility to collaborate with the executive and contribute our ideas to ensure that our constituents and ourselves, including our children can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Security is everybody’s business, and without security, we can not have progress. We are very determined to make laws and pass resolutions aimed at ensuring rapid progress of the country and the immediate improvement of the Nigerian economy.

“This will not be possible without a secured nation. We will take this up with Mr President after the interaction with security chiefs,” Akpabio said while announcing a one-week recess for the Senate and the House of Representatives in order to participate in the office season campaigns.

“In view of the elections taking place on Saturday, we are taking part in the campaign and will resume on the sixth day of February 2023,” Akpabio said.