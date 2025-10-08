Insecurity: Senate Ask FG To Establish Military Base In Kwara

The Senate on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to establish a Permanent Military base in Kwara South to tackle rising insecurity in the region.

This followed a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Ashiru Oyelola, Senator representing Kwara South, during the plenary.

According to Oyelola, bandit attacks, kidnappings, and killings have reached “Alarming levels” in Ifelodun Local Government area, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

He also alleged that no fewer than 12 forest guards and local vigilantes were recently killed in an ambush by armed bandits in Oke-Ode.

Oyelola said several traditional and community leaders were also slain in Babanla, Sagbe, Oro Ago, Ganmu-Alheri and other areas across Ifelodun, Isin, Ekiti, and Oke Ero LGAs.

The lawmaker alleged that at least 142 persons have been kidnapped and more than 70 killed in the last year across Kwara South, while 25 communities have been deserted due to recurring attacks.

He added that the assaults, allegedly carried out by foreign armed elements working with local informants, have disrupted farming, schooling, and trade activities, plunging the region into deeper poverty.

The lawmaker, who is also the Senate deputy majority leader, urged the federal government to deploy additional troops and special units to clear the forests and restore normalcy in affected communities.

He also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide humanitarian relief to displaced persons and compensate families of forest guards and vigilantes killed in the line of duty.

“The responses by the federal government and security agencies remain episodic, inadequate, and reactive, leaving vast ungoverned spaces under the control of criminal gangs,” he said.

Sunday Karimi, senator representing Kogi West, who seconded the motion, said communities have been overrun by bandits, forcing residents to abandon their homes.

“In the last six months, our people have been attacked every day. Some people are benefiting from this criminality. We have to move fast and stop them. Our people are suffering and we must act urgently,” Karimi said.