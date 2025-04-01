Share

The Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, Sen. Abba Moro, has expressed deep concern over the escalating insecurity in Otukpo.

The lawmaker, while reacting to the recent wave of killings and kidnappings in the town, condemned the heinous attacks, describing them as a serious threat to peace and stability in the Idoma nation’s headquarters.

Senator Moro who spoke in a statement released by his media aide, Emmanuel John Eche-Ofun, called on the state government and security agencies to take immediate action to curb the rising criminal activities.

He emphasized that Nigerians deserve to live without fear and harassment, stressing that the protection of lives and property must be prioritized.

READ ALSO:

“The people behind these heinous crimes are doing Otukpo a serious disservice. I charge the government at all levels and security agencies to rise up to their constitutional responsibilities and take immediate action to apprehend the perpetrators and put an end to these criminal activities,” he stated.

Senator Moro also extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attacks and expressed hope for the safe return of those kidnapped.

“My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones, and I wish those kidnapped a safe and swift return to their families,” he added.

The lawmaker’s statement comes amid growing concerns over insecurity in Benue State and other parts of the country, with residents calling for stronger intervention from security agencies.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

