Insecurity: Security Agencies Get 50 Operational Vehicles In Ondo

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has distributed 50 vehicles to security agencies, including the Army, Police, and State Security Network codenamed Amotekun, as part of efforts to tackle insecurity ravaging different parts of the state.

The new operational vehicles would complement the 25 units of Toyota Hilux vehicles earlier distributed to security agencies to combat kidnapping, armed robbery, and communal clashes in the state.

Speaking during the distribution of the vehicles at the Government House grounds in Akure, the state capital on Wednesday, Aiyedatiwa reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the safety of lives and property.

Aiyedatiwa described the event as a significant step in the collective quest to build a safer and more secure Ondo State. He expressed his delight at the opportunity to once again equip security agencies with essential logistics.

He stated that the distribution of operational vehicles was a clear demonstration of his administration’s resolve to enhance the capacity and responsiveness of security formations across the state.

According to him, “This event underscores our administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the effectiveness, efficiency, and capacity of our security agencies to respond to any security alert or acts of criminality in the State.”

Aiyedatiwa stressed the importance of synergy among all security stakeholders, emphasizing that collaboration is critical to tackling the security challenges facing the state.

According to him, this philosophy is embedded in his administration’s development blueprint, tagged OUR EASE, which prioritizes the safety of citizens.

He said that providing operational tools to security operatives is not only a constitutional responsibility but also a practical demonstration of the government’s appreciation for their sacrifices.

His words “These vehicles are a token of our appreciation for your dedication and service. Furthermore, I wish to reiterate that the distribution of vehicles to security agencies is one of the ways by which we are strengthening our security apparatus in the State”.

Aiyedatiwa urged the beneficiaries to put the vehicles to good use by deploying them for patrols, emergency responses, and other security-related activities across the state.

In his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, emphasized that the present administration does not treat security matters lightly.

He stated that the government is firmly committed to promoting orderliness and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.

Dr. Fasoranti noted that Governor Aiyedatiwa has continued to foster synergy among various security agencies to achieve a more coordinated approach to tackling insecurity. He added that the administration remains resolute in upholding its social contract with the people of Ondo State.

Highlighting the governor’s accomplishments within his first 100 days in office, the SSG mentioned the commissioning of several life-impacting projects across the state.

He described the latest disbursement of operational vehicles to security outfits as another clear demonstration of the administration’s dedication to securing the state. He called on all citizens to support the Aiyedatiwa-led government in actualizing its vision for a safer and more prosperous Ondo State.

In his goodwill message, the Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Justin Ifeanyi, who spoke on behalf of all security agencies in the state, assured that the vehicles would be put to effective use and properly maintained.

He emphasized that the vehicles would strictly serve the purpose for which they were provided, to improve security operations and rapid response across the state.

Also, the Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, expressed gratitude to the state government, noting that the vehicles would significantly ease the mobility challenges faced by security personnel.

He added that the new additions to the security fleet would greatly enhance the Corps’ efficiency in handling security issues across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, who was represented by Deputy Commissioner, Oluseyi Okenla, stated that Governor Aiyedatiwa has once again demonstrated his deep commitment to the safety and well-being of the people of Ondo State.

He expressed appreciation to the Governor on behalf of all security agencies in the state for the continued support and provision of essential operational tools.

