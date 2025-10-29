Insecurity: Scores Flee Homes In Benue As Armed Militants, Herders Attack Communities

A fresh wave of violence has struck several parts of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, following reports that a heavily armed militant group headed by one Oraernyi (literary translated as nobody will do nothing) widely known as “Heavy”, as well as armed herdsmen, were allegedly masterminding the scale of attacks and destruction of farmlands in Mbajir community.

The crisis, local sources said, attained a disturbing level on Sunday when large portions of farmland in Tse Akoso were reportedly burnt down and destroyed by the terrorists, a development that triggered off massive evacuation of the inhabitants, their families and foodstuffs out of their homes.

Speaking with New Telegraph on the telephone, a member of the community who pleaded anonymity, claimed that a prominent local figure (name withheld) was aggravating the unrest.

The individual was said to have warned that anyone exposing the activities of the armed herders in the area would “face dire consequences, including death. The threats are aimed at silencing victims and concealing the role of local collaborators in the escalating violence.

According to the resident, “the militia led by ‘Heavy’ often collaborate with the armed herders during attacks on settlements like Tse Akoso and Danzulu, making it appear as though the herders alone were responsible for the raids”.

“Two armed herders identified as Bado and Musa, who participated in previous attacks, are being protected and moved around by the militia.

“They now operate from a new hideout between Tse Dunchi and Abony, along the Ukum boundary, an area deserted by residents after earlier violence”.

He warned that the ongoing assaults could lead to the complete displacement of villagers from their ancestral homes as crops, particularly yams and cassava, are major targeted crops to suffer destruction across Mbajir.

“We are appealing to traditional rulers, the local government chairmen of Ukum and Katsina-Ala, and the Benue State government to take urgent action before more lives are lost”.

Some of the community members who also spoke with New Telegraph but preferred to be anonymous also demanded the immediate evacuation of the armed herders from their villages to avert further bloodshed.

Efforts to contact the state Police spokesperson, Udeme Edet, for comments were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.