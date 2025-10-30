Insecurity: Scores Flee Homes In Benue As Armed Militants, Herders Attack Communities

Fresh wave of violence has struck several parts of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, following reports that a heavily armed militant group headed by one Oraernyi, (literary translated as nobody will do nothing) widely known as “Heavy” as well as armed herdsmen were allegedly masterminding the scale of attacks and destruction of farmlands in Mbajir community.

The crisis, local sources said attained a disturbing level on Sunday when large portions of farmland in Tse Akoso were reportedly burnt down and destroyed by the terrorists, a development that triggered massive evacuation of inhabitants, their families and foodstuffs out of their homes.