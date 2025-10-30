New Telegraph

October 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Insecurity: Scores Flee…

Insecurity: Scores Flee Homes In Benue As Armed Militants, Herders Attack Communities

Fresh wave of violence has struck several parts of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, following reports that a heavily armed militant group headed by one Oraernyi, (literary translated as nobody will do nothing) widely known as “Heavy” as well as armed herdsmen were allegedly masterminding the scale of attacks and destruction of farmlands in Mbajir community.

The crisis, local sources said attained a disturbing level on Sunday when large portions of farmland in Tse Akoso were reportedly burnt down and destroyed by the terrorists, a development that triggered massive evacuation of inhabitants, their families and foodstuffs out of their homes.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

HCN Operatives Arrest 30 Illegal Revenue Agents Along Federal Highways
Read Next

NERC Rolls Out Activities To Mark Two Decades Of Impactful Regulations In NESI