Insecurity: School Closures Amount to Surrendering To Terrorists – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that the closure of schools in the wake of the recent abductions of schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger States would amount to a total surrender to terrorists.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said shutting down schools would inadvertently help terrorists achieve their objective of disrupting education in the affected regions.

“We are aware that the closure of schools in these areas is already being implemented by some state governments and is currently being contemplated by the Federal Government,” the party stated.

The PDP advised the Federal Government to develop a comprehensive security plan rather than resorting to school shutdowns.

“This alarm is crucial because the closure of schools will certainly exacerbate the already challenging educational situation in Northern Nigeria, where, according to UNICEF, the majority of the 18.3 million out-of-school children (10.2 million at the primary level and 8.1 million at the secondary level) in Nigeria reside,” the party added.

It noted that the disturbing data reflects the grim reality on the ground and stressed that the series of attacks and kidnappings recorded across several states within one week highlight the alarming insecurity Nigerians now face under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The PDP criticised the Federal Government for what it described as a lack of coordinated response, noting that while state governments have taken various measures, the centre has offered no clear direction.

The party also faulted President Bola Tinubu’s “lacklustre and unemphatic” response, saying that instead of visiting Kebbi and Niger States to sympathise with parents and boost the morale of security operatives, the President merely directed the Minister of State for Defence to relocate to Kebbi.

“This reaction is most insensitive and dismissive of the gravity of the problem by the APC-led Federal Government,” the party said.

The PDP called for full funding and implementation of the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools, which it said must be anchored on community intelligence and rapid security response capable of anticipating and countering attacks on schools.

It warned that insecurity in schools could further discourage education, especially in Northern Nigeria, and reminded the Federal Government that protecting lives and property is its primary constitutional responsibility.

“At any time government is unwilling, unable, or incapable of executing this primary role, such a government must either ask for help, locally or internationally or honourably resign, if it is sincere and responsible,” the PDP concluded.