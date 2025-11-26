Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu Meets Lagos Security Council, Moves To Reinforce Measures

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday met with members of the State Security Council to review the security situation in the state and strengthen strategies amid rising insecurity and frequent kidnapping incidents across the country.

The governor disclosed the development in a statement on Wednesday, emphasising that safeguarding the peace and safety of Lagos remains a top priority.

Sanwo-Olu said the meeting provided an opportunity for frank discussions and a coordinated assessment of emerging threats, stressing that his administration is committed to taking proactive steps to maintain stability.

“Protecting the peace of Lagos is non-negotiable. I value the honest conversations around the table and the shared commitment to protecting the peace of our state,” he stated.

The governor reassured residents that the government, in collaboration with security agencies, is working round the clock to secure lives and property across all local government areas.

He urged Lagosians to remain calm and continue to cooperate with law enforcement bodies as enhanced measures are rolled out.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his commitment to keeping Lagos safe, noting that the state will continue to invest in intelligence-led operations, community policing, and rapid-response capabilities to address potential threats before they escalate.