Insecurity: Retired Soldier Tasks FG To Revamp All Sectors

…as Ekiti Monarch advocates constitutional roles for Traditional rulers

An Ekiti-born retired Military officer in Nigeria’s Army, General Adeyemi Adetayo has suggested the revitalization of key sectors in the country to provide sufficient needs for Nigerians. Adetayo added that such a step would tame the security challenges affecting the Country.

He urged the Federal and State Governments to concerted efforts in the nation’s economy to curb unemployment bedeviling the security of lives and properties.

This comes as the former Chairman, of the Council of Traditional Rulers in the state, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ajibade Alabi also sought constitutional roles to be given to traditional rulers because of their closeness to the grassroots.

Oba Alabi posited that such would mitigate security crisis, and improve governance and management of the country at large.

The duo spoke at the weekend in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti South West local government area of the state at an event organised by the monarch to welcome back home an illustrious son of the community retired General Adetayo after over 38 years of meritorious service to the nation.

Oba Alabi called on President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the national assembly to take steps on constitutional roles for monarchs as previously discussed with the Federal Lawmakers.

The traditional ruler conferred Chieftancy titles of

Jagun Gbayi and Yeye Jagun Gbayi, of Ilawe kingdom on the (rtd) General and his wife, Deaconess Esther Adetayo respectively.

Oba Alabi who commended the retired soldier for his passion and efforts in the development of his community (Ilawe-Ekiti) said: “We hope that in no distance time, something will be done to make traditional rulers to be involved in governance and administration of the country”

In his appreciation of the robust welcome by his kinsmen, Adetayo, lauded Oba Alabi, for the honour on him and his wife with the assurance of more support for his people and the community.

Adetayo whose last posting was at Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Abuja before his retirement

used the occasion to task the Federal and State Governments in facing all sectors of the economy saying the step would generate Panacea to Insecurity.

According to him, “If there is employment, half or more of the problems in our country would be solved”.

He also suggested that Nigeria can also have more than one army like other nations of the world which may reduce some of the national problems.