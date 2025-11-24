…Insulate National Security

Colonel Danlami Maina Ribah, a retired army officer, has called on the National Assembly to spearhead comprehensive military modernisation, establish strict oversight mechanisms, facilitate defence innovation, and champion long-term reforms to protect national security from political interference.

The retired colonel also appealed to the National Assembly to demonstrate patriotism by taking bold and strategic actions to secure Nigeria’s future.

According to him, Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads, with security challenges escalating beyond rhetoric and routine interventions.

“Nigeria needs a National Assembly that understands that national security is the foundation of national survival,” Ribah emphasised.

“The Nigerian people are watching, and history is recording. This is the moment for the National Assembly to rise above politics, demonstrate patriotism, and take bold, strategic action to secure the future of this nation.”

Ribah noted that the situation demands decisive legislative leadership, stressing that “the time to act is now—decisively, courageously, and responsibly.”

He cited examples of countries that faced serious military and security setbacks but rose to the moment, such as the United States, which implemented far-reaching reforms and invested in advanced research and military innovation.

“Nigeria does not need reactive statements or symbolic gestures,” he stressed.

Ribah’s appeal emphasizes the need for concrete, transformative steps to strengthen Nigeria’s Armed Forces and secure the nation’s future.