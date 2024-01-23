Insecurity: Restructuring Only Panacea To Nigeria Problems – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has asked President Bola Tinubu to restructure Nigeria.

Bode George insisted that restructuring is the panacea to the myriads of problems facing the nation.

According to him, the economy is not improving and the problem of insecurity has made everything worse, thereby discouraging an average Nigerian who stays abroad to want to come home and as well discourage investors from coming to Nigeria to invest.

Chief Bode George in a statement said the situation gets worse by the day, and it seems the government in power lacks a solution to the problem of insecurity.

“Nigerians are looking to the government to instil security amidst the fear and atrocious crimes being committed in Nigeria, which is destroying the security and stability of our nation, making Nigeria very volatile and a threat to the personal safety of Nigerians.

“The sudden increase and high prevalence rate of innocent lives lost, suffered by Nigerians communities is not only tragic but has made it almost impossible to attract the much needed international economic investment that can only prevail in a politically stable environment.”

“We must restructure this country and the time is now. If we are really practising democracy the way it should be, Abuja should not breathe down the necks of all the 36 states. We must restructure immediately.

“The Federal Government must also devolve power to states to achieve more effective governance and management of each state’s resources. Governors are closer to the people. They know what their people need.

“Apart from monetary policy, customs, defence, foreign affairs and a few others, governors should handle the rest of critical matters on the Exclusive List in the Constitution.

“For example, people in Alimosho, the most populous local government in Nigeria, cannot go to Abuja for their basic needs. The governor is there in Alausa, Ikeja to handle such things.

“Development should be bottom-up, not the other way round. That is why if California, a state in the United States (U.S.), were a sovereign nation, it would rank in terms of nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the world’s fifth largest economy behind Japan and ahead of India.”

Bode George, however, impressed it on the government in power to step up efforts in improving the security situation in the country, because security is the primary objective of any government in power.

“The fundamental duty of government, anywhere in the world, is the protection of lives and property of its citizens. It also must put adequate well-coordinated security plans that prioritise national security and ensures an atmosphere; peaceful and conducive for its citizens.”