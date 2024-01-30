Insecurity: Residents seek enforcement of ban on scavengers

The scavenger, popularly called’ Baban Bola ‘ in local parlance, appear to have become the untouchables. In spite of the several attempts to send them packing from the city, they are seen everyday operating on the streets of Abuja. Residents have called on the Minister, Nyesom Wike to add effective enforcement of the ban on the several measures he is adopting to end insecurity in Abuja. Some residents are of the opinion that if the Minister ignores the call to totally enforce the ban on scavengers, his efforts at tackling insecurity may constantly be jeopardised. They said that for the past four years, relevant agencies in FCT have continued to pronounce the an on the activities of these daring citizens, without a consistent plan of action for the enforcement of the ban. Inside Abuja had reported that the operations of scavengers, otherwise known as ‘ Baban Bolas ‘ in hausa words, are highly prohibited, especially in the City Centre of the Federal Capital Territory, yet they operate everywhere, even at wee hours of the night.

Voices

The dust stirred over the activities of these economic predators had never settled down, but has darkened the clouds more, since the resurgence of kidnapping. Josiah Azubuike, a resident of Kobi, a village in Guzape district of FCT, said that it was worrisome that the ban on scavengers, especially at restricted areas has not been enforced. He noted that FCT authorities had severally restricted the operations of scavengers at dump sites, but they have refused to comply. Azubuike said that with the current situation of insecurity, relevant agencies should wake up to their responsibility. According to him, some bandits and their informants often disguise as scavengers to enable them navigate through all nooks and crannies of the city. He alleged that some of the people seen carrying stinking sacks, picking trash in the streets, were either criminals or their informants. A security analyst, Balarabe Usman said, it is senseless to pronounce a ban on scavengers without enforcement. “With this current precarious situation of insecurity in Abuja, some of these scavengers who walk about looking piteous, are actually criminal elements. How can the people restricted and allowed to operate only at dump sites be allowed to be entering protected premises? “I have seen these people move about freely in places like Asokoro, Maiatama and other highbrow areas, yet no one takes any precautions about them “. he said. Inside Abuja gathered that the trend was becoming more troubling because of the current spike in crime in the city. it is a common unpleasant sight on lllmajor streets, seeing tattered looking teenagers and adults dragging an over-loaded hand-pulled cart.

Helpless residents

Residents are not just helpless about the situation, but consider this set of citizens as lawless and tormentors of a peaceful society. The ” Baban Bolas ” may see themselves as daily bread seekers, but their operations and conduct, obviously constitute social and environmental nuisance, too resentful for comfort. Their trade and mannerisms have no respect for laws, thereby making them repulsive to the society. In the satellite towns, ” Baban Bolas ” are dreaded lords of the jungle. They can walk into people’s secured compounds without fears of the consequences. They are not only searching for discarded items, but can steal important household items. Sometimes, they are even ready to attack owners of the items. At the City Centre, residents said they are unwanted visitors that spy on people’s privacy. Even at the highbrow residential areas of Abuja, like Asokoro, Maitama, Gwarimpa and Guzape, you find them dragging around their huge dirty sack on the shoulders. One thing that appears mysterious about this set of citizens is that, they defy rules and regulations, yet relevant authorities treat them with kid gloves.

FCTA’s inaction

Inside Abuja’s check revealed that the ban placed on the operation of scavengers within the City Centre by relevant authorities still subsists. An official statement sometimes ago, had indicated that scavengers should only operate at approved dump sites. It was learnt that the resolution was a measure to combat armed robbery, kidnappings, vandalism and other forms of crime and criminality in the Territory. “In furtherance of the commitment of the Administration to protect and secure lives and property of all residents of the Territory and in accordance with section 35 sub-section 1(i) of the AEPB Act of 1997, which prohibits the collection and disposal of refuse without authorization, the FCT Administration hereby bans scavengers a.k.a Baban Bola from collecting, disposing of refuse, trespassing on refuse bins or similar activities in any part of the Federal Capital City. “Their activities are henceforth restricted to government designated dump sites outside the city. As a result, reports reaching the Administration indicate that residents in many parts of the Capital City have lost many of their valuables to these scavengers.” The ban was said to have been necessitated by the outcries from various residents to the effect that many valuables have been lost to scavengers in the territory. It was also said that , many public utilities have been vandalised and stolen, and that the activities carried the footprints of Baban Bolas. It was also learnt that, ” under the guise of scavenging from refuse bins in neighbourhood across the city, the Baban Bolas have been involved in many criminal activities from petty stealing to armed robbery, vandalism of public utilities and other forms of crime and criminality. FCTA had also said that, ” to put an end to this therefore, the Baba Bolas are to operate only at the Gousa, Karshi, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Abaji and Kuje approved dumpsites as opposed to moving from one neighbourhood to another collecting waste objects across the city of Abuja”.

Inconsistent enforcement

Residents have continued to cry out over the menace of these scavengers, saying that while the ban was pronounced, the enforcement of the law has remained weak and very inconsistent. They accused various relevant authorities of looking away from the Baban Bolas while they continue to unleash their crude anti social behaviour on lawful residents. The claims that there had been no enforcement of the ban was however debunked by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board ( AEPB). Deputy Director, Enforcement of AEPB, Kaka Bello said his enforcement squad have been arresting and prosecuting scavengers who violate the rules and restrictions. He insisted that the operation of these people outside the approved dumpsites , remains an offence. According to Bello, the ban has not been lifted and that relevant sections of the AEPB Acts would be applied in dealing with the menace.