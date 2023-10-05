Insecurity: Reps Tackle Harassment of Commuters in S’East

PHILIP NYAM writes on the move by the House of Representatives to curb dehumanisation and extortion of commuters in the South East by security agents deployed to the zone over insecurity in the area

Last week, the House of Representatives reconvened in plenary after a two-month long vacation and one issue on the front burner was the alleged harassment and dehumanisation of road users in the south eastern states. This followed a motion brought to the floor of the House by Hon. Matthew Nwogu, representing Abo-Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency of Imo State titled a “Call to end incessant dehumanisation and harassment of road travelers by security agents in South East.”

This is, however, not the first motion or complaint emerging from the Green Chamber on humanitarian issues in the South- East. Due to the worsening insecurity in the region occasioned by activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security agencies have been tasked with the responsibility of maintaining security in the area.

However, there have been a series of complaints against the security agencies regarding their operations. But in the midst of these complaints, several security operatives have also lost their lives in the hands of criminal elements operating in the region. Just recently, gunmen killed many security operatives in Umualumaku, a community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was reported that the gunmen ambushed the security operatives, who were driving in two pickup trucks to an unknown location, and opened fire on them. The security personnel were members of the Search and Flush Team, a combined security outfit in the state, comprising soldiers and personnel of the Nigeria Police Force. This is apart from many of them who had been killed since the insecurity in the region took a turn for the worse.

The security agencies, whose personnel were involved in the massacre are the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigerian Air Force, and the Nigerian Navy. In 2022, a report titled, “Massacre in Eastern Nigeria: A Special Investigative Report,” prepared by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) said security agencies led by the Nigerian Army allegedly killed no fewer than 1,400 residents and razed about 1,000 homes in 100 communities in the South-East in 14 months.

It also claimed that 4,800 civilians were arrested, while 1,000 were missing and could not be accounted for within the 14 months spanning October 2020 to December 2021. The report stated that “the Nigerian security forces, presently structured along northern Muslim lines and deployed in Eastern Nigeria, had in 14 months or between late October 2020 and December 2021, killed no fewer than 1,150 defenceless citizens of Eastern Nigeria.

“All the victims were members of the Judeo-Christian faith and mostly ethnic Igbo citizens. Their killings represent a monthly average of 85 deaths and a daily average of three deaths, and could be a monthly average of 155 and a daily average of 5.5 deaths if the presumed dead 1,000 missing citizens are added.”

The motion

Raising a motion on the floor of the House, on the call to end incessant dehumanisation and harassment of road travellers by security agents in the South-East, Hon. Matthew Nwogu (LP, Imo) noted that reports and growing instances of dehumanisation, harassment and extortion of citizens in the South-East by security agencies is estimated to be in billions of Naira.

The lawmaker said he was disturbed by the incessant and continued dehumanisation and harassment of road travellers in the zone by security agents, especially by some police officers and army personnel, who have perfected the act of extorting money forcefully from road travellers embarking on a daily journey to earn their living. He expressed worry that the weapons given to the security agents to protect lives and property are now been used by some unscrupulous security agents to harass and dehumanise law- abiding travellers within the South-East.

“ I alarmed at the brazen manner in which travellers within the South-East are forcefully moved out from their travelling cars/vehicles by security agents and are ordered to walk some kilometres with their- hands raised above their heads thus dehumanizing and portraying them as common criminals or prisoners creating a feeling of discontentment, social unrest and creating the feeling of a conquered territory”, he stated.

According to Hon. Nwogu, while a vast majority of the security personnel diligently professionally perform their duties, there have been regrettable cases of misconduct, abuse of power, and extortion perpetrated by a few individuals within these agencies. He specifically, cited an incident that occurred on July 8, when some unscrupulous police officers waylay and detained some travellers engage in legitimate business along Owerri-Onitsha express road and forcefully collect the sum of N500,000.00 from the travellers.

He said: “we are C=concerned at the inability of some security personnel en- trusted with the protection of lives and property to conduct themselves professionally in carrying out checks on road travellers except to subject and subjugate them to inhuman treatment thus causing disenchantment between the citizenry and the security agents. This has further worsened the needed collaborative effort needed to checkmate crime and criminality within the South-East geopolitical zone.”

Speaking further, the law- maker expressed worry that regularly, travellers within South East are forced to open their phones and laptops, and in some instances, are forced to part with their hard-earned money and their belongings. He appealed to the House to see reasons with him why there is an urgent need to address these acts of dehumanization, harassment, and extortion of road travellers within the South-East and to restore public confidence of citizens in the security agents.

Support for motion

The motion was seconded by Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP, Oyo), who also proposed an amendment to prayer three and called on the House Committee on Police Affairs and on Human Rights to handle the matter. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the plenary, subsequently put the motion to vote and it was unanimously adopted.

It was consequently referred to the House joint Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Police Affairs, Army and Human Rights. Before then, the House had urged the Inspector General of Police to identify, discipline and call to order, police officers perpetuating these inhuman and degrading treatments on road travellers. The lawmakers equally charged security agents involved to desist from such unprofessional conduct and to carry out their duties professionally.

They also urged the Chief of Army Staff to call on military personnel manning roadblocks within the South-East to carry out their duties professionally and stop the incessant harassment of law-abiding citizens. The House also resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the forceful collection of N500,000.00 by some po- lice officers from commuters along Owerri-Onitsha express road using Moniepoint POS belonging to one Divine on July 8.