Insecurity: Reps Set To Approve State Police

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on ICT, Hon. Stanley Olajide on Wednesday reaffirmed the 10th Assembly’s resolve to pass the bill on State Policing as part of ongoing efforts to tackle the ravaging insecurity across the country.

Okajide, who disclosed this at a media at the National Assembly also commiserated with the Oyo State government and families of victims of the explosion, which occured in Ibadan, on Tuesday night.

The lawmaker said: “Community policing is actually one of the very smartest ways to police your people. somebody sees something somebody knows something, they need to speak at the right time.

“Failure to do so will cause a situation like this. So, we are going to reopen that because remember, we’ve also been talking about State Police, we’ll be talking about Community Police.

“So, I think you know a situation like this would actually present an urgency to the matter so that that way we can get the right support that we need to pass whatever legislation that we need to pass for this.

“So definitely we’re going to pick this up and it’s going to be on the front burner of the activities of the House as soon as we reconvene as a House.”

On the Tuesday explosion, Hon. Olajide who applauded the prompt intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde and all the First Responders, noted efforts are ongoing to nip the situation in the board.

He said: “We woke up to a very horrific situation in Ibadan which happened around 8 pm last night. From information gathered so far coming from the office of the Governor of Oyo State, who I must also commend immensely for his rapid response to the situation.

“The dynamite or explosive detonated, we do understand the loss of lives. I do not want to speculate on the number of lives yet, because I don’t have those firm numbers yet. But we do know that there are casualties.

“From the Office of the Governor, we also understand that a lot of people are in the hospitals receiving treatment, which the Governor has actually made commitments to make sure that everybody is taken care of to get the first class medical treatment that they deserve and they are going to get.

“Also let me say this very clearly, I want to commend the First Responders NEMA, the Police, the DSS and all the emergency responders that have responded to this urgent call.

“At this point, that area remains a crime scene, which means we have to work with law enforcement to preserve the integrity of that area. I was going to go there this morning, but I was advised against it because going there will also be part of the problem because if we go there, the whole area has been cordoned off. And so to go there right now, we could polarize the area and we don’t want to play politics with the lives of our people.

“So, at this point, we’ll let the first responders and all of the security, medical agencies on rescue missions, we’ll let them go through their work. And then we’ll now go there condone with our people and also offer the relief materials because when you have a situation like this.

“And also let me say this, I have spoken to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Honourable Tajudeen Abass. He also has offered his condolences to the people of Ibadan and Oyo State at large. And he has actually mandated me to also go ahead and do more fact-finding and present that to him at the end of today.

“So that we can figure out what kind of materials is needed for our people so that we can actually come up with some kind of relief for our people”.