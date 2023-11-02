Insecurity: Reps Seek International Collaboration

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Hon. Ahmed Satomi (APC, Borno) on Wednesday said for Nigeria to win the war against insecurity, it must deepen its international collaborations.

Satomi made this disclosure in his welcome remarks at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that it is imperative to acknowledge the unique challenges faced by the country in the realm of national security and intelligence.

He noted that the world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with emerging technologies, global interconnectedness, and complex geopolitical dynamics redefining the very nature of security.

The lawmaker stressed the need to adapt and transcend traditional approaches to safeguarding the country adding that the understanding of national security must be burdened to encompass multifaceted dimensions that impact on citizens’ lives.

“Today, the concept of security extends beyond borders and military might. It encompasses economic stability, cyber warfare, environmental resilience, social cohesion, and the protection of our democratic institutions.

“To truly address the challenges of the 21st century, we must adopt a holistic and inclusive approach.

“We must recognise that national security should not be pursued at the expense of civil liberties and human rights. Instead, we must strive to strike a delicate balance that preserves our core values while ensuring the safety and well-being of our people.

“Let us not forget the importance of international collaboration. In an interconnected world, no nation can stand alone against global threats. We must strengthen our alliances, deepen our partnerships, and engage in meaningful dialogue with other nations.

“By fostering cooperation and sharing best practices, we can collectively address transnational challenges such as terrorism, climate change, and the proliferation of small arms and weapons,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed the need to embrace the power of technology as a force for good as technological advancements have revolutionised the world.

He said though it has also introduced new vulnerabilities and threats, it is the duty of government to harness innovations to strengthen intelligence capabilities, enhance cyber security infrastructure, and promote responsible data governance.

“By investing in research and development, fostering public-private partnerships, and engaging with the brightest minds in the field, we can stay at the forefront of technological advancements and safeguard our nation’s interests,” he said.

He pledged to promote a culture of openness, where the Nigerian people are informed and engaged in matters of national security, promising to ensure that intelligence agencies operate within the bounds of the law and that citizens’ rights are protected.

According to him, through rigorous oversight and responsible governance, we can build trust and maintain the integrity of our democratic institutions.

Satomi called on all the members of the committee to join him on this journey of innovation, collaboration, and accountability.

“Let us rise above partisan divides and work together to safeguard our great nation for generations to come,” he said.