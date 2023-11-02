Insecurity: Reps Seek International Collaboration

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Hon Ahmed Satomi (APC, Borno), yesterday said for Nigeria to win the war against insecurity, it must deepen its international collaborations. Satomi made this disclosure in his welcome remarks at the inaugural meeting of the committee yesterday in Abuja.

He said that it is imperative to acknowledge the unique challenges faced by the country in the realm of national security and intelligence. He noted that the world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with emerging technologies, global interconnectedness, and complex geopolitical dynamics redefining the very nature of security.

“Today, the concept of security extends beyond borders and military might. It encompasses economic stability, cyber warfare, environmental resilience, social cohesion, and the protection of our democratic institutions. “Let us not forget the importance of international collaboration. In an interconnected world, no nation can stand alone against global threats.

We must strengthen our alliances, deepen our partnerships, and engage in meaningful dialogue with other nations. “By fostering cooperation and sharing best practices, we can collectively address transnational challenges such as terrorism, climate change, and the proliferation of small arms and weapons,” he said.

Satomi called on all the members of the committee to join him on this journey of innovation, collaboration, and accountability. “Let us rise above partisan divides and work together to safeguard our great nation for generations to come,” he said.