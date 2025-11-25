The House of Representatives is currently holding a special plenary session dedicated to Nigeria’s national security challenges, with representatives from the United States (UN) Embassy.

New Telegraph reports that Tuesday’s session commenced by admitting a delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis led by its Speaker, Lanein Blanchette, into the chamber.

During the session, lawmakers are expected to review a consolidated Internal Assessment compiled by several committees.

The report covers security incidents across the country, emerging trends, oversight outcomes, and the status of past resolutions.

Committees on defence, national security and intelligence, police affairs, human rights, interior, foreign affairs, women affairs, youth development, and emergency and disaster preparedness are also scheduled to deliver evidence-based briefings.

A formal resolution outlining agreed interventions, deadlines, and oversight structures is expected to be issued at the end of the proceedings.

In his opening address, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas reaffirmed that Nigeria’s sovereignty “is not up for negotiation,” even as he acknowledged the country’s long-standing partnership with the United States.

Abbas expressed the House’s willingness to collaborate with the US government on areas affecting Nigeria’s security architecture.

Abbas also disclosed that the House is giving thorough consideration to the proposed Religious Freedom Accountability Bill, noting that both Christian and Muslim communities have suffered targeted attacks from terrorist groups.

He further expressed concern over recent coups in neighbouring West African states, describing them as developments that demand close attention.

