Insecurity: Reps Ask Igp To Protect Govt Officials In S’East

Gbajabiamila Hints New Ministries May Be Created

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the acting Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to provide adequate security for government officials and infrastructure in flash points in the South East. The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance by Emeka Nnamani (LP-Abia), who noted that the violent attack by hoodlums in South Eastern Nigeria had assumed a very dangerous trend.

Also, Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbaja- biamila, yesterday in Abuja, hinted that President Bola Tinubu may create new ministries from the existing ones. Speaking on the issue, Nnamani said attacks on highly placed Nigerians were escalating at an increased proportion, adding that if such a trend was not quickly nipped in the bud, it could result in a threat to governments, personnel and others at all levels.

He said the government provided police protection around government officials, adding that security was usually inadequate, especially at flash points of insecurity in Nigeria. He added that there had been attacks on prominent Nigerians by gunmen in the South East the attack on Ifeanyi Uba, Rochas Okorocha and Ikedi Ohakim.

He noted that on July 25, the police in Abia State confirmed that two of its personnel were attacked and killed while on the convoy of Commissioner for Trade Commerce and Industry, Chimezie Ukaegbu. He said in addition to the loss of lives of the two policemen involved, the assailants also set ablaze a vehicle belonging to Abia State Ministry of Trade, Commerce, and Industry.

He also called on the IGP and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, to urgently call their men to order, as the continued attack by their men on innocent residents and passers-by of Aba could degenerate into full-blown riot and unnecessary breakdown of law and order. Adopting the motion, the House urged the IGP and COAS to call their men to order and adopt better police, Army civil relationships with their host communities.

The House also urged the police to set up a high-powered investigative team to bring those hoodlums to book. Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), had said: “Mr. President intends to separate portfolios or restructure the ministries in such a way you might be hearing of new ministries that were not standalone ministries before.

So, the process continues.” Recall that the ministerial list was submitted to the National Assembly by Gbajabiamila and was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Gbajabiamila said the nominees were chosen after undergoing strict personal screening by the President.

The 28 minister-nominees include Abubakar Momoh, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Ahmed Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Dr Betta Edu, Dr Doris Aniche Uzoka, David Umahi, and Nyesom Wike. Others are Badaru Abubakar, Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai, Ekperipe Ekpo, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Stella Okotette, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, Mr Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Mr Dele Alake, and Mr Lateef Fagbemi. The rest include Mr Muhammad Idris, Mr Olawale Edun, Mr Waheed Adebayo Adelabu, Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, Prof. Ali Pate, Prof. Joseph Utsev, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Sen. John Enoh, and Sen. Sani Abubakar Danladi.