Insecurity: Reps Ask For Change In Tactics In War Against Bandits In Zamfara

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged President Bola Tinubu to explore new strategies to end the killings and criminal activities of bandits who imposed a N100 million “tax” on residents of Zamfara State.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance on the killing, kidnapping, and extortion by bandits in Keta, Bilbis, Kwaren Ganuwa, and Danjiga Wards of Tsafe Local Government Area. The motion was sponsored by Hon. Mai Palace Ahmadu.

In adopting the motion, lawmakers called on the Minister of Defence and the Service Chiefs to relocate to Zamfara and conduct a massive, rigorous operation to bring an end to the menace.

Presenting the motion, Ahmadu emphasized the need for the administration to uphold the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which clearly states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

He said, “The House further notes that considering the unending security challenges in Zamfara State and across the country, the government has not done enough to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians, thereby enabling them to go about their daily lives.

“The House is aware that heavily armed bandits stormed and operated in Keta, Nasarawa Keta, Kwaren Ganuwa, Bilbis, Danjiga, Yar Tsakkuwa, Kwankwado, Mai Dagalo, Chi Kuraye, Hayin Maru, Buku, Musawa Kalgo, and Unguwar Madawaki, killing over 10 people, abducting 130, and imposing a high tax of N100 million on these vulnerable communities.”

He added, “The bandits conduct their operations riding motorcycles, often two to three per bike, moving from one community to another for two to three weeks fully armed, without facing any effective challenge from our security agencies.

“The House is further aware that in Ruwan Dawa under Magami Ward, 17 people were killed and their agricultural produce looted. In Tofa, 14 people were killed. Ungwar Malami and Gidan Maza towns were attacked, and in Sabon Gida town, eight people were killed. In Zonai, 11 people were killed on farms.

“Just last week, former special adviser of Zamfara State and prominent APC member Hon. Umar Moriki was shot dead by bandits along the Gusau-Tsafe road. All of these incidents occurred between November 1 and the present date.

“The House is worried that the demand for N100 million in taxes is not only unjust but unattainable for a population already suffering losses of life and property. Most residents rely on small-scale farming and petty trade, which have been severely affected by the violence, pushing communities into deep poverty and despair.

“The House is further concerned that this crisis has created a dire humanitarian situation, with residents lacking access to basic needs such as food, healthcare, and security. Fear prevails as communities live under the threat of further attacks and ransom demands.

“These killings are only a few examples of many incidents that have occurred in just one month in my constituency,” he noted.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House.