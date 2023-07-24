Insecurity rekindles calls for state police

One of the contemporary issues in present-day Nigeria is the clamour for state police, which its proponents, strongly believe will ensure better security for citizens’ lives and property given the rising state of insecurity across the country and obvious inability of the Nigeria Police Force that is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order to contain the situation. Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which deals with the operation, control, discipline and promotion in the police as well as Item 45 of the Exclusive Legislative List, Part 1 of the second schedule of the same constitution, provide that the Nigerian Police Force shall be under exclusive control of the Federal Government.

Section 214 of the constitution states: “There shall be a police force for Nigeria, which shall be known as the Nigeria Police Force, and subject to the provisions of this section, no other police force shall be established for the federation or any part thereof.” The constitution, also in Section 215 (2) states that “the Nigeria Police Force shall be under the command of the InspectorGeneral of Police and any contingents of the Nigeria Police Force stationed in a state shall, subject to the authority of the Inspector-General of Police, be under the command of Commissioner of Police of that state.” This provision, practically takes away the powers of governors, who are the chief security officers of their respective states thereby making it difficult for them to take actions on matters of security without approval of the Federal Government even in times of emergency.

This, perhaps, explains why calls for restructuring of Nigeria, which has been in the front burner for some time, has establishment of state-controlled police as part of its demands. Interestingly, President Bola Tinubu, as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, was in the vanguard of the call for the Federal Government to review relevant sections of the constitution to allow states to establish and maintain their own police forces as practiced in most advanced democracies. He then said that over N12 billion, which the Lagos State government spends annually on the police in the state, was more than enough for the Lagos to float and sustain its own police force. While the then Olusegun Obasanjo-led Federal Government did not heed the call, Tinubu’s successor, Babatunde Fashola, who sustained the campaign, argued that opposition to establishment of state police structures has largely been driven by an exaggerated, misleading and unfounded precedent that focuses more on the abuse of state police through political interference and manipulation rather than its benefits.

“There is need for the establishment of state police. If we say we are practicing true federalism, then each constituent part of the federation such as the states, municipalities and federal government should have autonomy for their daily affairs, while issues like international affairs, common currency, defence and other unifying interests are vested in the Federal Government,” Fashola said. The debate on the issue, however, got to a height in 2012, when the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), under the leadership of the then governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, called on the Federal Government to consider the establishment of state police. But, then President Goodluck Jonathan, who held a contrary view, insisted that Nigeria was not yet democratically ripe for the establishment of state police forces as there is a great likelihood that it would be misused. His words: “State police may be theoretically good, but looking at our political environment, it could be abused to the detriment of the country. The consensus is that we should get to the point, where we will be sure that whoever is in power will not turn it against the people.

The first step is for us to have confidence in elections conducted at the state and local government levels.” The bid by the governors to have state police was rekindked in 2017, when they set up a committee to look into the possibility of allowing states to establish their own police forces. The committee was headed by the then governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, with then governors Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) as members.

Then NGF chairman, Abdulaziz Yari, assured Nigerians that the committee will look at the various options and come up with a safe way of policing Nigeria. However, not much was heard about the committee afterward. It was a similar story in 2019, when the umbrella body of governors of the 36 states of the federation toyed with the idea of state police. Then Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues after one of their meetings, said: “Each of the federating units should have control over their own security apparatus.

That is not to say that we still won’t have federal police, which responds to federal issues. But in terms of wider knowledge of what obtains in my locality, the best person to use is somebody from that locality, who has a much better, much richer understanding and will be faster in response to the immediate needs of that environment.” Nigeria’s central policing structure The conception of police force stems from the need for the protection and enforcement of the law, and the Nigeria Police Force is not an exception. It is the brainchild of the British colonial government and dates back to 1861, following the annexation of Lagos. The British Consul charged with the administration of Lagos established a Consular Guard by the Police Ordinance of 1861 to help maintain law and order.

The imperialist administration followed this up in 1879, with a 1,200 paramilitary Hausa Constabulary. Seventeen years later, it formed the Lagos Police, and in 1894, the Niger Coast Constabulary in Calabar, under the authority of Niger Coast Protectorate. In 1888, the Royal Niger Company set up the Royal Niger Company Constabulary in Lokoja. These were collapsed in the early 1900s into two; the Northern and the Southern Nigeria Police. Although there was an amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 1914, the two regions maintained their separate police forces until 1930, when they were merged to form the Nigeria Police Force. The merger is what has grown to become the centralised police system although it is on record that the unified structure co-existed with police forces in the then Western and Northern Nigeria (excluding Eastern Region) until the military coup of January 15, 1966, when the provision in the 1963 Constitution, authorising the establishment of local police was abrogated. The then military regime hinged its decision on the assumption that the local police, especially in the Western Region, witnessed mass recruitment of party thugs, while in the North, it was a case of oppression of political opponents. It is on record that the Native Authority Police not only earned notoriety for using undue coercion and intimidation to enlist support for the ruling parties in the respective regions, it denied opposition parties permits for rallies and generally enforced the obnoxious an ‘unlawful assembly’ law.

Arguments for and against state police

While many are of the view that Nigeria is still not yet ripe for state police as there are no guarantees that state the governors will not like in the past, abuse the system, there is no doubt that this is at variance with what operates in most countries that practice the federal system of government. In the United States that Nigeria’s federal structure is fashioned after, there are several police agencies that exist separately. While the state police take charge of highways and enforcement of state laws, cities have their separate police bodies under the authority of commissioners, who are appointees of the mayors. Some cynics of state police, believe that its establishment will lead to eventual disintegration of Nigeria because of existential threats, which may force some of the states to use the police under their respective control to the detriment of national interest. These pessimists also expressed the belief that state police is likely to be misused by governors, especially against members of the opposition although the same could equally be said of the party at the centre as it is also alleged that the Federal Government has continuously used the police to rig elections. But those who believe that it is time for establishment of state police, are of the view that that those opposed to it are shying away from reality. They added that there is an urgent need to amend the constitution to allow for its realisation. According to them, establishment of independent police units managed and funded by state governments will ensure effective policing of lives and property in the country. They attributed the inefficiency of the Nigeria Police Force to under-funding and administrative bottlenecks, noting that it is herculean for an individual to control the police force in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. They also noted that it is irrational for governors as chief security officers in their respective states not to have absolute control of instruments of security. Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who has persistently maintained that the present chain of command in the police force is not working in the interest of Nigerians, once said: “There are lots of problems we have with our security architecture in this country. We have said and what we know is that the police are overstretched. As long as we have this structure, it is not going to be an effective one.” He added: “If we are talking about the security of our people, we are talking about the protection of lives and property. All of us are thinking about what can be effective, so there must be a change in our security architecture. To have a single command will not be in the interest of the country. “You cannot be in Abuja and be directing all affairs all over the state. Some of us are firm believers in what we call state police. The time has come. We cannot continue in this manner and expect that we have effective policing of lives and property.” Lagos Assembly renews call Again, it is call for state police as members of the Lagos State House of Assembly recently sought for an amendment to the constitution amendment to allow for establishment of state police. The lawmakers had in a resolution at the end of its first plenary to begin the 10th Assembly, said that growing insecurity in the country will not be resolved without state police. Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who maintained that the current police structure lacks adequate personnel to police the country, said: “The major factor that has been responsible for this issue in our country, states, local governments and communities have been linked to insecurity because we lack the personnel to police and monitor our society. “As I said in every Assembly, we have been requesting for state police. While I commend the 9th National Assembly, which did a lot in amending our constitution, there is the need for us to call on members of the 10th National Assembly to see it as a matter of urgency right now that they have been inaugurated and not wait till the end of the 10th Assembly before they commence an amendment. “The National Assembly should see state police as an urgent national issue, so that we will have enough police to reduce unnecessary killings, kidnappings and all other security challenges we are having in our society. We call on the Senate President, all senators, Speaker of the House of Representatives and all honourable members to please take this up. “It is a very crucial issue that has to do with protection of lives and property in our society. I think we should make this a double-edged sword. While we are calling on the National Assembly to further amend the constitution so that it can accommodate state police.” Deputy Chief Whip of the House, David Setonji, who appealed to the National Assembly to support the fight against insecurity by amending the constitution to allow for establishment of state police, said: “This issue of state police has become over-flooded and we must continue to say it because this is a serious matter. “I want to recall a few events that happened recently in Lagos State. I will also recall the issue of a young man that was killed by a trigger-happy policeman for no just reason. Also, another young man around Ajah was also killed just like that. There are so many killings all over the place and because we don’t have state police, we can’t monitor some of these activities. “That is why we are pleading once again to the Federal Government and the National Assembly to come up with the relevant amendment to the constitution, so that the states can have police. All over the world, we have state police, local government police and we have national police, why are we different in Nigeria? ”

The urgency of now

While the argument against state police centres mainly on the potential for its abuse, the spate of killings across the country has rekindled the debate, with most stakeholders insisting that the current security challenges the country is presently facing cannot be handled with the present police system. According to proponents of state police, the Federal Government must embark on a workable decentralization of the police force because the internal security of each state in line with the federal system of government in operation is the responsibility of state authorities with the central government playing a complementary role. It was further argued that it is dangerous to expose the military under the guise of joint task forces to handle internal security issues as such may over time affect the impartiality and neutrality that military personnel are known for as well as compromise their traditional role to protect the territorial integrity of the nation. Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, who shares this thought is of the view that Nigeria is ripe for state police in line with global best practices. In a statement he issued in 2017 to support restructuring of Nigeria, Babangida said: “The talk to have the country restructured means that Nigerians are agreed on our unity in diversity; but that we should strengthen our structures to make the union more functional based on our comparative advantages. “Added to this desire is the need to commence the process of having state police across the states of the federation. This idea was contained in my manifesto in 2010, when I attempted to contest the presidential election. “The initial fears that state governors will misuse the officers and men of the state police have become increasingly eliminated with renewed vigour in citizens’ participation in, and confidence to interrogate power. We cannot be detained by those fears and allow civilisation to leave us behind. “We must as a people with one destiny and common agenda take decisions for the sake of posterity in our shared commitment to launch our country on the path of development and growth. Policing has become so sophisticated that we cannot continue to operate our old methods and expect different results.”

Stakeholders speak

Some stakeholders, who spoke on the call for establishment of state police, said the prevailing security situation and the need for an effective response to the current security challenges make it imperative for states to set up their police forces. A chieftain of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who spoke on the issue, told New Telegraph that Nigeria is too large for a central police command. He said: “I have always suggested the need for state police because the nation is large in terms of population and landmass, so the issue of state and community policing should be a priority. But, while waiting for the necessary amendments to the constitution for that to take effect, we can start by directing that all police personnel should return to their states of origin to police their areas. “You cannot send a Christian Igbo man to Zamfara, a pure Muslim state and expect him to perform as a police officer. First, communication will be an issue. Secondly, he won’t even know what he will do that will not amount to blasphemy and before he knew it, his head would be on the spike, being celebrated that he has offended the religion of the people. “In the South too, you see some policemen posted to the region, who cannot communicate in any form of English even if it is Pigeon English. I don’t even know their level of qualification that enabled them to be recruited into the police force. You will discover that you are in trouble if you don’t have anybody, who speaks Hausa around you any time you encounter them. “It has happened to me severally but because I have aides, who speak Hausa, I was able to navigate my way. Once they speak the Hausa language, things get easier, but it shouldn’t be so. You can imagine what those who are on the lower level of importance in the society go through in the hands of these policemen. “This makes some people to have a feeling of an ‘occupation army’ instead of the police. So, I suggest that we should start tinkering with the police structure by allowing the lower ranks of the police to go to their states of origin and police their localities because it would be easier for us to identify bad eggs in the force. “The situation we have now is one that people, who complain about activities of some errant policemen get detained or are ignored by police authorities. So, how can intelligence gathering can be effective, when people in the local communities do not trust those they are giving such intelligence to?” An activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, who applauded the call by the Lagos State House of Assembly, said the key to end insecurity in the country is for the Federal Government to allow state police forces to function side by side the Nigeria Police Force. Onitiri said the call is timely and in tandem with the reality of the security situation in the country as the major function of the government is to protect the lives and property of the citizens. He pointed out that the 9th National Assembly shirked its responsibility, when it neglected the various calls by concerned Nigerians that each state should have its own police to tackle security challenges in their respective geographical areas. “There are no two ways to peace in the country without the state police,” he stressed, while calling on President Bola Tinubu to send a Bill to the National Assembly to amend the constitution to allow the states have their different police forces. While proponents and antagonists of state police are expected to step up debate and lobbying on the issue in the days ahead, especially as the 10th National Assembly is expected to embark on another round of amendment to the constitution, one factor that will guide the Tinubu-led administration in this regard is the urgent need to curb rising insecurity in the country.