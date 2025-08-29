Insecurity: Rejig Nigeria’s Security Infrastructure, LP Tells Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to rejig the nation’s security infrastructure amid the growing rate of insecurity.

The party, in a statement issued by its interim National Publicity Secretary, Tony Akeni, described the Tuesday, August 19, attack at a mosque in the Unguwar Mantau village, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State as one too many.

Aeni said despite huge sums of money voted for security since 2016 by successive All Progressives Congress (APC) governments, terrorists still have a field day, especially in Katsina, Plateau and Benue States, but “Without the soulless perpetrators being brought to book and their menace exterminated.”

According to the party, President Muhammadu Buhari’s government budgeted over $9.9 billion for security between 2016 and 2022, while the present Tinubu administration voted voted huge amount of money this year, for security.

The party stated that even though Nigeria is not at war, it has recorded more deaths than Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia since 2022.

It called on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to save the nation from this daily bloodbath, adding that what the world demands in this 21st century is counter-insurgency security protocols, crisis prevention, containment and management.

In the event that the NSA could not live up to its assigned duty, the party demands its sack and reorganisation of the entire security system.