Insecurity: Quick Intervention Squad to the rescue –AIG Aliyu

The officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Kwara State Command, were in festive mood and high spirits, with great expectations, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, as the Assistant InspectorGeneral of Police (AIG), Zone 8, Lokoja, Babatunde Babaita Ishola, arrived the ancient city of Ilorin on a three-day working visit to the State of Harmony. Home coming Incidentally, the visit was a sort of home coming for the AIG, who hails from the Kwara State capital and was officially visiting the state for the first time since his assumption of office as AIG in the zone.

Expectedly, the Police Officers’ Mess, Ilorin, venue of the maiden meeting of the AIG with the state policemen, was in frenzy as it was filled to capacity as early as 8:00am with jubilant officers and men of the Command who were eager to catch a glimpse of their zonal boss and also receive good tidings from him. In his speech, AIG Ishola said he was in the state to address the officers and men of the Command about the happenings within the state and the country, as well as the globally, and to especially let them know that security has gone beyond the way it is presently being done, adding that safety is indeed everyone’s business.

He said: “We must know that for us to secure anybody, you must first of all secure yourselves, the way most of our officers and men are behaving while on duty is not encouraging; your life first, and remember that you have people that are looking up to you.”

Incivility

Lamenting that acts of incivility to the members of the public are escalating and needed to be nipped in the bud, the AIG reminded them that the Nigerian Constitution and other extant laws should constantly be their watchwords in performing their lawful duties, warning that any duty that is discharged outside the laid down guidelines and principles amounts to illegality, which is contrary to the norms of the Police Force.

He said: “Incivility to the members of the public by the Police Officers is on the high side, we should not forget that Police are servants to the general public; we are called to serve, not to rule, bully or oppress the public. The public are our employer and we must be hundred per cent answerable to them lawfully, according to the constitution of the country that created the Police Force. “Officers and men of the Police Force must be conscious of their immediate community. In other words, Community Policing should be encouraged for successful nipping of criminals in our society.”

He stressed the need for them to adhere strictly to the blueprint of the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to be able to take the Police Force to the next level, pointing out that the mindset of the IGP included, but was not limited to, upholding the sanctity of the Force legal frameworks with a view to standardising the policing profession, vis-à-vis driving transformative agenda, embracing the principles of transparency, accountability, and professionalism, while also upholding the rights and welfare of policemen as well as the communities they serve.

Challenges

AIG Aliyu urged them to brace for the challenges ahead, saying the quest of the Nigeria Police Force in the new dispensation is to stamp out violent crimes in all ramifications alongside their detrimental and debilitating effects on the nation’s security and the citizenry. He added: “We will forge ahead to tackle the menace of crimes and criminality head on with the establishment of a specialised Quick Intervention Squad which will comprise combat-ready Police Mobile Force personnel with effective and enhanced training in crisis de-escalation and violent crime reduction strategies.

This will lead to a review of the engagement patterns of the Police Mobile Force in a bid to restore the days of glory of the Police Mobile Force as a punching arm of the Police.” Amid thunderous ovation and applause, the AIG announced that the Police Force would embrace innovation and technology as powerful allies in the fight against crimes and criminality, adding that the world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, necessitating their adaptation to the evolving landscape of crime. This, he reiterated, becomes imperative because criminals are getting more sophisticated, more organised, and more ruthless than ever before. Besides, AIG Aliyu assured the officers and men of the Command that the Police Force would further leverage cutting-edge tools, data analytics, and intelligence networks to stay one step ahead of those unscrupulous elements who are unrelenting and hell bent in disrupting the peace and tranquillity of the society, adding that they would achieve this through a robust and effective human and technical intelligence gathering process towards enhancing the capacity of the officers and men of the Force.

Technology

He said: “By harnessing the power of technology, we can make our streets safer, our investigations more efficient, and our communities more resilient. We cannot afford to be reactive; we must be proactive in our approaches by equally collaborating with other sister security agencies (both domestic and international) to strengthen our intelligence network and dismantle criminal enterprises from performing their nefarious activities.”

Welfare

AIG Aliyu, who acknowledged the immense challenges being faced by the policemen on the frontline, risking their lives to protect lives and property, delivered the IGP’s cheery message to them to the effect that there would be an improved welfare package for the officers and men with a view to ensuring that they have the resources, trainings, and support required to carry out their duties with utmost professionalism within the ambit of the law. “Our physical and mental well-being will be his (AIG) priority, for we are the true custodians of peace. To this end, the administration will intensify collaboration with relevant stakeholders for the resuscitation of the Police Officer Support Unit (POSU) of the Police Medical services which wilserve as a confidential support and counselling facility for all police officers,” AIG Aliyu told the elated policemen, adding that this would in no small measure assist the policemen to better cope with various forms of trauma, including other challenges they are facing on daily basis. On incessant attacks on schools and abduction of students by bandits with impunity, he expressed optimism that the proposed Safer School Programme, which would soon take off, would be of immense assistance in protecting both the elementary and tertiary schools across the country. AIG Aliyu, however, decried the nonchalant attitude of policemen towards their health, urging them to always take good care of themselves and their family members because “your life is very important and your family is waiting for you at home, anywhere you are, be security conscious”.

In her welcome address, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, noted that the state is bordered by local and international boundaries which makes the state more susceptible to both local and cross-border crimes and criminality, adding, however, that the working synergy between sister agencies in the state has been helpful in curtailing the influx of criminals into the State. Kwara State, the CP said, is cosmopolitan in nature, populated with people of diverse ethnic, religious, and social inclinations, which makes policing the state a little technical, pointing out, however, that “we have been able to manage the diversity to our advantage”. She said: “AIG sir, I want to inform you that the task of maintaining and sustaining peace and security in the state is so daunting, but the support of the traditional institutions in the state has helped in making our tasks easy.” Adelesi told the AIG that the Command has implemented all the policies initiated by the Inspector-General of Police, which, she noted, had helped them in the day-to-day policing activities. She added: “We have disciplined and dedicated officers and men in the Command, which contributed greatly to achieving the mileage we have achieved in securing the citizens and residents thus far. “I want to use this opportunity to inform the AIG that all our successes so far can be attributable to the support of the state government under the dynamic leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. “Finally, sir, our gratitude goes to our acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his love and support for Kwara State Police Command by approving any proposal or request made to him that is based on improving our capacity to police the command in line with global best practices.”