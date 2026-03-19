Insecurity: Pyrates Confraternity Demands Ban On NYSC Postings To High-Risk States

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has called for an immediate overhaul of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployment system, urging authorities to stop posting corps members to states plagued by insecurity.

In a statement yesterday, the association’s Cap’n, Dr Joseph Oteri, warned that worsening insecurity across Nigeria now poses a direct threat to young graduates participating in the scheme.

“The present security realities across the country demand an urgent reassessment of how the scheme operates, particularly about the safety of corps members,” Oteri said.

He stressed that while the NYSC, established in 1973 after the civil war, has played a critical role in promoting national unity, it must not expose participants to life-threatening risks.

“National unity should never come at the cost of the lives and safety of Nigeria’s young graduates,” he added. The group cited rising cases of kidnapping, banditry and violent attacks across several parts of the country, noting that corps members travelling long distances for orientation and primary assignments are increasingly vulnerable.

“Incidents of kidnapping for ransom, banditry, and violent assaults on highways have become more widespread; young graduates are increasingly vulnerable to such threats,” Oteri stated.

He referenced recent and past incidents, including the abduction of a prospective corps member travelling to Sokoto and earlier attacks involving corps members in Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to NAS, such cases reflect a disturbing pattern over the past decade, where corps members have faced kidnappings, violent attacks and fatal road accidents linked to deployment.