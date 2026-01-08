Insecurity Pushes Food Prices Up In Benue Markets

Prices of staple food items and livestock have continued to command higher rates, even as there have been steady supplies of the products in the markets by the farmers.

A survey of some of the markets carried out yesterday showed that grains, legumes and cash crops remain expensive, thereby reflecting ongoing pressure on household food budgets. Benue State is the “Food Basket of the Nation”, where 75 per cent of the population are predominantly farmers.

The major challenge confronting the farming community today is the recalcitrant attacks by armed herdsmen terrorists who do not only kill the farmers, but also destroy the crops and feed their cattle with it as well as main and rape the women.

A cursory look at the farming activities in the state shows that the women are mostly involved in farming than the men who prefer to follow politicians about carrying their bags expecting crumbs at the end of the day.

But most times, such expeditions are practically not rewarding. It is plausible to note that women in Benue State, who form the backbone of the agricultural workforce, are disproportionately impacted by the ongoing security crisis, traditional constraints, and limited access to resources.