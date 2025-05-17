Share

….Warns Tinubu of Threat to Second Term Ambition

Amid the escalating insecurity across the country, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has called on all Service Chiefs to tender their resignation if they are unable to solve the numerous problems ravaging the country.

Primate Ayodele gave this condition in a statement issued on Saturday by his media office, expressing grave concern over the country’s deteriorating security situation.

According to the man of God, the recent killing of soldiers, the prophet said the incident has exposed the Chief of Army Staff as being inactive, hence he should resign.

The renowned cleric urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take urgent action or risk compromising his 2027 presidential re-election ambitions.

He said, “Nigeria needs very active service chiefs to overcome this insecurity crisis. If they can’t perform, they should resign.”

Primate Ayodele’s comments come in the wake of a deadly Boko Haram attack on the Forward Operating Base of the 153 Task Force Battalion in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, where soldiers were reportedly killed and some captured during an ambush around 3:00 a.m. on Monday.

READ ALSO:

According to Ayodele, the incident highlights the failure of Nigeria’s military leadership, particularly the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

“If they begin to kill soldiers, it means the Chief of Army Staff isn’t active. He should go and rest and allow a more capable person to lead. The same goes for the CDS,” he said.

The cleric went further to warn of an imminent state of emergency in states like Benue, Abuja, Ondo, Adamawa, Kogi, Yobe, Plateau, and Bauchi, stressing that governors could be vacated from office if the crisis continues unchecked.

“Insecurity can vacate state governors. The situation is getting out of hand, and the insurgents may soon start kidnapping and killing military and police personnel,” Ayodele warned.

Primate Ayodele urged President Tinubu to urgently convene a national security summit involving not only military leaders but also retired generals, spiritual leaders, traditional rulers, politicians, and local hunters.

“Tinubu should understand that some individuals are using insecurity to weaken his second-term chances. He must act now and work with all relevant stakeholders to stop this trend for the good of Nigeria and his presidency.”

Ayodele’s comments add to a growing chorus of voices calling for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s security architecture amid rising terrorism, banditry, and violent crimes across the country.

Share