Insecurity: President Tinubu Gives Nod To State Police

With the necessary legislative framework from the National Assembly, Nigeria would soon have State Police to complement and decisively tackle insecurity, President Ahmed Tinubu having given his nod.

The President made this known at the 70th birthday celebration of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, rtd, in Umuahia, saying whatever sacrifice is necessary to keep Nigeria together is worthwhile.

Speaking through the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kingsley Ude, President Tinubu said he believes that for Nigeria to move forward, the best hands must be engaged in all spheres of national development.

According to him, excellence and unity of Nigeria, rather than tribal sentiment, informed his appointments, first the former Chief Naval Staff, Aneke and the present Chief of Air Staff, Ogala.

He described Ihejirika as “Nigeria’s finest general, who served Nigeria at a critical moment in its history,” and underscored the need to keep the country together.

Delivering a keynote address titled: “The Role of Leadership in Strengthening National Security and Governance, former Governor of Kaduna State, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, described leadership as the foremost ingredient for national development.

Makarfi underscored the critical role of visionary and inclusive leadership in strengthening national security and governance in Nigeria, stressing that effective leaders must embody vision, integrity, inclusivity and the capacity to inspire collective action.

He noted that leadership and national security are inseparable, particularly in a globalized world confronted by complex internal and external threats.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State said he deliberately decided to host General Ihejirika on the same day they together commissioned two landmark projects, the Omenuko Bridge and the 30 km Abam – Arochukwu Road, to underscore good governance.

He lauded General Ihejirika for being firm in his convictions, virtues that saw him through in his years of service and for which the people are known.

In his remark, the celebrant, General Ihejirika, described the moment as emotional for him, especially with the presence of dignitaries across the country.

He said his service to the country exposed him to different people and culture that he does not see any marginalization, saying, “I had a wonderful experience serving in various capacities in various parts of the country.”