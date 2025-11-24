Insecurity: ‘Powerless Govs’ And Unexplainable Dithering On State Police (1)

Zamfara Governor, Dauda Lawal, complained in a viral video on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, that he knew the locations of the bandits terrorising his state, but that the power to direct security agencies to eliminate them resides elsewhere, and not in him as the Chief Security Officer of the state. “I swear to Almighty Allah, wherever a bandit leader is located in Zamfara State, I know it. With my phone, I can show you their locations today.

But we cannot act because we don’t have the power. If I had control over the security agencies, I assure you banditry would end in two months,” the governor said.

Recalling an incident where security forces ignored alerts of bandit attacks, including one in Shinkafi Local Government, “because they lacked clearance from Abuja” (Nigeria’s capital city, and the seat of government), Lawal, virtually resigning to faith, said: “Most of the time, I shed tears for my people because I can see a problem but cannot order security operatives to act in time.

We have entrusted everything to God and surely, He will come to our rescue.” Lawal’s frustration with the security in Zamfara, and the entire Northern states, indicates a troubling situation notwithstanding reports of security agencies’ “substantial degrading” of terrorism, banditry and other criminal activities across the country.

The decades-long insecurity in Nigeria attracted a renewed global attention lately, as United States President Donald Trump pressured President Bola Tinubu’s administration to tackle reported “Christian genocide” in Nigeria or he would deploy American assets to bomb identified enclaves of terrorists he claimed have “killed thousands of Christians in Nigeria.”

As if to confirm, and bluff Trump’s claim, insurgent activities have heightened in Northern Nigeria, with terrorists attacking military formations, and ambushing troops in the North-East, killing scores, and executing captured soldiers, including a Brig.-General, live-streamed on social media.

On Friday, November 21, bandits stormed St Mary’s Primary and Secondary School in Papiri ward of Agwara local government of Niger State, and took away 303 pupils and 12 teachers – bringing to memory the high-profile abductions of 276 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno State on April 14, 2014; and the 110 students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19, 2018.

On Monday, November 17, bandits invaded the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School for Danko/Wasagu Local Government of Kebbi State, killed the school’s Vice Principal and a military personnel, and abducted 25 students.

The next day, bandits killed three worshippers, and abducted tens inside a church at Eruku in the Ekiti Local Government of Kwara State. The following day, November 19, a jihadi group abducted Revd Father Pascal Bobbi from his parish in Kaduna State, and slaughtered him in cold blood.

That these attacks and abductions – which feed into the narrative of “Christian genocide” in Nigeria – have resurged in educational institutions exposes the government’s Safe School Initiative (SSI) programme, designed to protect especially boarding schools in remote areas, as inefficient and ineffective to deter attackers, who look to operate in cahoots with public officials, politicians, religious and traditional leaders, security operatives, and local criminals.

Like in the Chibok abduction when the school authorities reportedly ignored the Borno State Government’s order to close down, and relocate the students to the state capital, Maiduguri, to write their WASC examinations; the authorities of St Mary’s School shunned the Niger government’s directive closing down boarding schools in the area.

Do heads of these mostly female boarding schools in the North refuse, on their own volition, the state governments’ directives to shut down schools in areas of ongoing criminal activities, or they carry out counter-orders from third parties intent on sabotaging the system for whatever reasons: monetary, political, religious, or sectional?

There have been reports of security agencies rejecting or ignoring “actionable intelligence” to prevent impending attacks; failing to respond or quickly to distress calls about ongoing attacks; or refusing to pursue retreating attackers, such as in Chibok when security agencies allegedly “allowed” the terrorists a 72-hour “free passage” to transport the abducted schoolgirls in trucks to the Sambisa Forest.

Worrying are attacks carried out within minutes of security agencies withdrawing their entire operatives from or retaining a limited number at targets that attackers have advertised in advance for assaults. This occurred lately in Zamfara and in Kebbi, whose Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, alleges “sabotage” by security operatives.

“We got credible intelligence from the DSS (Department of State Services) that this school was likely to be attacked…The decision was that we would provide round-the-clock protection. This is clear sabotage,” the governor said, as he initiated a legislative investigation into the troops’ withdrawal before the bandits struck.

What about a harrowing incident on November 9 when security was fully deployed in Yan Kwada village of Faruruwa, Shanono Local Government of Kano State, but bandits came, threw away crying babies, seized their breastfeeding mothers, rustled cattle to the bargain, and rode away triumphantly on motorcycles? The seriousness of the latest insecurity in Nigeria has elicited a chain of staccato reactions from the highest echelons of government:

• President Tinubu cancelled his travel to Angola and South Africa for international engagements.

• Tinubu ordered the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi, to oversee rescue of the kidnapped students there.

• Newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Waidi Shaibu, receiving a baptism of fire early on in his position, visited Kebbi the same of the abduction, to rally the troops to action.

• Vice President Kashim Shettima also visited Kebbi to commiserate with the victims, and convey government’s response to the attack; and he’s representing Tinubu in the G-20 summit in South Africa.

• Senate passed a motion calling for recruitment of 100,000 soldiers to boister the military, and a probe of the Safe School Initiative;

• Forty-one Unity Schools across Nigeria, and all public primary and secondary schools in Katsina have been closed, and other states are following suit.