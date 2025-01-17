Insecurity Poses Threat To Nigeria’s Zero Hunger Target – Lawmaker

Share

Gboyega Isiaka, a member of the House of Representatives representing Imeko-Afon/Yewa North Federal Constituency, has raised concerns on how insecurity is affecting Nigeria’s ability to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of zero hunger by 2030.

Specifically, he explained that insecurity in parts of the country, especially in the Northeast and Middle Belt, had forced farmers to abandon over 800,000 hectares of farmland.

Speaking at the 26th annual global lecture organised by the alumni association of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Isiaka emphasised the urgent need to address the country’s security challenges to improve food production.

In his lecture, titled: “Trajectory of Building an Agro-prosperous and Zero Hunger Nation”, he said with the farmers forced to abandon over 800,000 hectares of farmland, this has disrupted agricultural activities, leading to food shortages and threatening the livelihoods of farming communities.

“Insecurity is one of the biggest obstacles to agriculture in Nigeria. Conflicts across the country have disrupted farming and food supply chains.

Farmers live in fear of violence, which discourages them from working on their farms and lowers agricultural productivity,” he said.

Isiaka also highlighted other challenges, such as climate change, which has led to unpredictable weather patterns, rising temperatures, and desertification. These environmental issues are making it harder to grow crops and are reducing the amount of land suitable for farming.

To address these issues, Isiaka proposed several solutions to include resolving conflicts between farmers and herders: He suggested creating designated ranches for livestock to reduce clashes over land and resources.

Strengthening land and law policies: Transparent land allocation and an improved justice system would help resolve disputes more quickly and fairly. Increasing investment in agriculture: Nigeria needs an additional $4.9 billion yearly to meet the zero hunger goal, according to global estimates.

Modernising farming techniques: He called for more training and the use of technology to make farming more efficient.

Involving young people in farming: Encouraging the youth to take up agriculture is key to increasing food production. Isiaka stressed that tackling these challenges is essential if Nigeria wants to meet its food security targets and ensure a better future for its citizens.

