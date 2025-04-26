Insecurity: Politicians And The Rest Of Us

Share

Over the last couple of weeks the nation has been awash with the heart-breaking tales of bloodletting in the states of Benue and Plateau, where more than 250 innocent men, women and children have lost their lives.

But wait a minute! Without trying to sound flippant over such unsettling news, are we really truly surprised that the dastardly acts ever took place? To the discerning Nigerian, the answer will undoubtedly be a resounding ‘no’!

And the simple reason is because bloodletting has sadly become a regular occurrence across the land, despite repeated claims by those in power that they are making headway in tackling the protracted insecurity situation wracking the nation.

Just a fortnight ago, in a piece titled: “War Against Insecurity: ‘Victory’ without evidence”, I tried to drive home this point when I wrote: “Recent happenings in the country have once again brought to the fore the question surrounding the war against terror and lawlessness ravaging the country, which those in power have repeatedly said they are on top of…

“Last month (March), the Senate met all security chiefs over rising insecurity across the country.

“Incidentally, around this time too, President Bola Tinubu also met with virtually the same set of officials ostensibly over the same worrying security situation in the country.

“Although both meetings were behind closed doors and not much was let out in view of the nature of the discussions, unfortunately, as I pointed out at the beginning of this piece, not much has changed. In fact, things have clearly taken a turn for the worse with mass killings and kidnappings now a daily occurrence.

“We have been down this route before, especially during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari when security chiefs were routinely summoned by both the Commander-in-Chief and National Assembly and leaving all smiles, promised to tackle the scourge.”

Although this piece was written before the latest carnage, the problem had persisted much further back, in fact, six years ago. On April 13, 2019, to be precise, in an article titled “The ‘killing fields of Nigeria”, I wrote: “Events of the last few months in Nigeria, particularly in the Middle Belt area of the country is a sad commentary about how far we have fallen as a nation, especially when it comes to the sanctity of human life.

“Virtually every day now there are non-stop reports of killings upon killings of innocent citizens by ‘suspected’ Fulani herdsmen and other bandits.”

And then on June 13, 2020, I penned another article: “Insecurity: And the bloodletting continues,” which was in reaction to the continued wanton loss of lives across the country, with hundreds of lives still being lost to the dastardly antics of non-state actors.

Then on August 14, in another piece: “2023 loading as the nation continues to bleed”, I pointed out that despite President Muhammadu Buhari bowing to pressure and finally changing his service chiefs in February 2021…the security situation has not improved.

“More than 24 months later, despite a change in the personnel heading the nation’s security architecture, sadly the lyrics of the song have not changed with daily reports of killings, abductions and banditry still dominating the headlines.”

Continuing, I wrote: “In roughly 21 months’ time, Nigerians will have another opportunity to change the lyrics. Hopefully this time around, we will weigh up our options dispassionately and vote for the right people – this should ensure that they will play a harmonious song that will delight all of us!”

This shows a clear pattern of the failure of government to get a grip with the scourge, which incidentally, is the raison d’être of it being in power.

Back then, a clearly exasperated Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev Matthew Kukah, voiced the anguish of millions of Nigerians when he said banditry, Boko Haram and kidnapping were symptoms and manifestations of many sins in the polity.

Please note that some of these articles were written some six years ago, starting under a different administration and service chiefs and yet despite operating under a new government and security chiefs nothing much, if any, has changed when it comes to protecting the lives and property of citizens the administrations swore an oath to do.

Unfortunately, but not really surprising, all through the terrible ordeal people in Benue and Plateau states went through, our Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Tinubu was thousands of kilometres away in Europe on a “working leave”!

That the life of one of his citizens was lost, not to talk of over 250, was still not important enough for the President to cut short his “working visit” to return to the country. Even if for the optics, it would have been nice to have had our Commander-in-Chief not only around but also visiting the affected communities in an effort to reassure them of his commitment to uphold his oath of office to them!

Of course, the President’s apologists were quick to jump to his defence, insisting that even though he was outside the country, he was still handling the affairs of the state.

In a statement, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, explained that the President “remains fully engaged in Nigeria’s governance” and is in “constant communication with key government officials.”

Alas! we have heard this before with the same being said by officials of Buhari and the late President Umar Yar’Adua while they were away from Aso Rock.

Contrast this to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who immediately cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi immediately, on being informed that 26 were killed and 17 were injured when suspected militants opened fire at tourists in India’s Jammu and Kashmir territory on Tuesday.

Also Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, cut short his visit to South Africa on Thursday to return to Ukraine after a Russian attack on Kyiv killed nine people.

Sadly, the killings in the two states were not even enough to get our National Assembly members to call off their recess early to deliberate on the security issue in the country – instead – they extended their holidays to May 6.

As things stand it, is crystal clear that when it comes to security for millions of Nigerians, their salvation appears not to lie with the political class, who do not joke with their own personal protection.

In just over two years’ time, the nation once again has the chance to change their fortunes by voting in the right people. However, the million naira question is: will we be guaranteed the freedom to do so?

