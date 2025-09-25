Insecurity: Political Will Required To Deal With Violent Extremism In Nigeria, Says Prof Sha

Professor Dung Pam Sha of the Department of Political Science, University of Jos has advocated for the decentralizing of resources and authority to state governments while keeping federal coordination as a way of addressing violent extremism in Central Nigeria.

According to him, political will is urgently required to deal with foreign mercenaries, insurgents and bandits recruited to perpetrate violent and smoke them out from any ethnic colonies that harbour them. Sha stated this in a paper titled, “Violent Extremism in Central Nigeria: Nature, Drivers, Response and Remedies for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.

The Professor of Political Economy also argued that the Federal Government should address the demand for grazing land and the return of homeland program, ensure good governance at states and local levels with a view to tackle poverty, inequality, economic depression as a way of tackling this menace.

The don also identified factors such as structural environment, institutional weakness and government failure, economic incentive, illicit economies, elite captive and political patronage as drivers of violence extremism in Central Nigeria.

He lamented that NGO’s intervention even though it is useful but has little impact adding that state policing initiative which is also legal is being hampered while community involvement is useful but marred by capacities challenges adding that peace building designs are weak and have not reduce the attacks.

According to him, the menace has taken many form of security challenges in the region adding that the correct identification of the phrase will help in appropriate steps to be taken to address the problem.