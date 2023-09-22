Insecurity: Police to Clampdown On Unregistered Vehicles

The Nigeria Police Force, yesterday, advised unregistered vehicle owners to stop using them on public roads or risk seizure and prosecution. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the advice while briefing journalists on the transformation of the Force Central Motor Registry (CMR) and the need for vehicles’ owners to obtain their CMR certificate.

Adejobi said that the enforcement of law against unregistered vehicle became necessary in view of the level of crimes and criminal- ity associated with unregistered vehicles. He noted that with registered vehicles plying the public roads in Nigeria, the security challenges will be 60 per cent solved.

“Whatever we do here is to make sure that we tackle various crimes and criminality head on in Nigeria. Most of the crimes are carried out with vehicles without registration,” he said. Adejobi also warned those with vehicle tinted glasses to clear their glasses, except they have genuine reason, with police permit paper to tint their vehicle glasses.

He said the CMR transformation represents a crucial milestone in the Force commitment to safeguarding public safety and enhancing force capacity to combat motor vehicle-associated crimes. The spokesperson pointed out that in the past, Nigeria grappled with a surge in vehicle related offenses, including car theft, snatching, kidnapping, carjacking, hit- and-run incidents, stressing that they were largely attributed to the use of unregistered vehicles, tinted windows, among other factors.

“This worrisome trend prompt- ed a strategic response from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), leading to the deployment of specialised border forces aimed at curbing these criminal activities. “In light of these efforts, the NPF rejigged the Central Motor Registry (CMR), a vital initiative that has played a pivotal role in addressing these challenges.

“The CMR has a rich history spanning over six decades, having been established in 1958 with a fundamental mission to combat vehicle-related crimes and bolster national security,” he said. Adejobi said that two CMR Command Centres, strategically situated in Abuja and Lagos, will play pivotal roles in streamlining CMR operations, stressing that 37 additional network have been established for registration.

The spokesperson also talked about some significant strides made in the implementation of the CMR, which include: enhancing national security through the transformative initiative. “Since the inception of the CMR on Dec. 7th, 2022, we have received a total of 8,569 requests from 7,513 applicants, encompassing 8,497 motor vehicles and 72 motorcycles/ tricycles.